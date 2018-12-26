Stone Mountain News

Traphill Branch Library will be closed Jan. 1 during the holidays. Otherwise they are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.) and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

The Traphill Fire Department will sponsor Bingo on Jan. 19, beginning with serving soup and grilled cheese sandwiches at 5:30 p.m.

Get well wishes go to Walsie Tharpe and Jim Holbrook, who suffered a fall last week and are now getting better.

Condolences go to the family of Brenda Wiles, who died on Dec. 22; and the family of Keith Durham, who died on Dec. 21.

Happy birthday wishes go to Amy Hawkins, Carol J. Kennedy, Dalton Jessup and Brad Brown on Dec. 22; Garrett Fender and Rachel Fender on Dec. 23; Hilda Cleary and Brittany Burton Cox on Dec. 24; Christopher Stivers Jr., Doris Bryant, Belinda Miles, Abigail Billings and Kourtnie Johnson on Dec. 25; Trent Cleary and Cash Wilmoth on Dec. 27; William Myers and Brody Billings on Dec. 28; and Bobby Nichols on Dec. 29.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Sylvia and Steve Holbrook, who celebrated their 50th anniversary on Dec. 21; Penny and Chris Pruitt, who celebrated their 26th anniversary on Dec. 22; Sheila and Lester Sidden, who celebrated their 45th anniversary on Dec. 22; Ella Mae and Linvel Sparks, who celebrated their 60th anniversary on Dec. 23; Shelby and Billy Lyon, who celebrate their 63rd anniversary on Dec. 23; Mary and Dewey Shelton, who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Dec. 23; Doris and Sam Cox, who celebrate their 56th anniversary on Dec. 23; Amanda and Dennis Atkinson, who celebrate their 31st anniversary on Dec. 23; Shirley and Bud Sparks, who celebrate their 61st anniversary on Dec. 24; Roy and Nettie Bell, who celebrate their anniversary on Dec. 25; and Jack and Olive Thomas, who celebrate their 43rd anniversary on Dec. 27.

Traphill had a low temperature of 27.3 degrees on Dec. 23 and a high temperature of 60.4 degrees on Dec. 17. There were 2.7 inches of rain during the week of Dec. 17-23.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.