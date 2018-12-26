2018: Carter Falls froze, somewhere else didn’t

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

Just over a year ago Carter Falls froze over during a particularly hard nine-day freeze. At one time I had thought that somewhere else would freeze over before the pretty recreational spot on Big Elkin Creek would open up to the public, get cleaned up and become Elkin’s finest natural jewel.

So forgive me if I wrote too much and too excitedly this year about our new park at the falls north of town, as a popular trail was blazed in April, the first Explore Elkin tour visited in May, a nice, fenced parking lot was graded, and I shared the falls with a water snake during my last dip of the year in late August. Carter Falls is a fine place, I asserted, when accompanied with some prudence.

Shortly after my last Carter Falls column I was delighted to learn that folks at the nearby Bridges Academy had taken on the challenge of cleaning up the debris-plagued falls. Good for them, and I’ll see everybody at the falls when the weather warms.

Heroes were a high mark in these Hometown columns in 2018. I told the story of a one-time schoolmate, the late James Barnes of Roaring River, and his long career with the FBI. Family and friends appreciated the tribute, I heard, following James’ passing in February at the age of 64 from medical complications.

Another hero was Billy Graham, who died at the age of 99 just 11 days after James. I retold my story of attending a 1996 press conference at Graham’s home in Montreat as I wrapped up my newspaper reporting career. The newspaper in Gastonia, my old employer, also published my tribute column, and I appreciated it.

The death of New York City writer Tom Wolfe in May gave me a chance to recount Wolfe’s 1965 trip to Wilkes County to report on NASCAR legend Junior Johnson. I gave Wolfe honorary good-ol’-boy honors by calling him our little green hero, based on the color of an outlandish outfit he wore to Ingle Hollow near here in southeast Wilkes.

The following month I got to pay tribute to the living, as perky and delightful Maude Brown of North Elkin celebrated her 100th birthday with a big bash at Fairfield Inn that packed out the place. Maude’s still going strong, and I did promise to come back and see her, and I must do so.

I paid tribute to my late great-grandfather Virgil with a patriotic Fourth of July tale about his love of country in joining the Union army during the Civil War based on what an aunt once told me. I must let you know now that in October a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans mailed me a copy of Virgil’s old war and pension records … for Confederate service. Oops. I’m still proud of him, though.

Hurricanes were the big story in North Carolina in 2018, and in September I wrote of our relief in dodging much of the wrath of Hurricane Florence. The Elkin High ball fields got flooded out, and the homecoming game there had to be postponed. The lovely Kapps Mill dam on the way to Devotion in northern Surry County got washed away. But otherwise, we got off light.

Then in November I told of joining a recovery work crew from here that helped two flooded-out homeowners in southern Duplin County rebuild following Florence. To our delight, we got our necks hugged for it.

On the 50th anniversary of Pilot Mountain State Park in July, I got to mourn again not being allowed by Mom to climb the Pilot way back when they had stairs up the side. I delighted in a new Chatham Mills history video that debuted at Reeves Theater in September, and I got scared at Halloween by the reputed Indian burial ground in North Elkin. I checked out the island of Maui in Hawaii in June and concluded that paradise instead is back here in the hometown.

We welcomed Triad singer Martha Bassett and her new Reeves Theater show in February, and Martha actually replied to my emailed request for a comment. Didn’t think she would. She must be a nice lady. A bunch of nice schoolkids in our area in March remarkably rallied at a number of schools in support of a fellow student hit by a bus during a school field trip to Washington, D.C. Also impressive.

Critters crawled onto these pages many times in 2018, from hummingbirds and stink bugs at my house to black bears too near my house. In October I feared armadillos riding feral pigs wearing alligator-skin boots while being chased by bears. Giant, noxious, skin-burning hogweed threatened Blowing Rock in August, but as far as I know we avoided ‘em.

So let’s look ahead to having no fears in 2019 and plenty of new heroes in upcoming Hometown columns. Have a Happy New Year.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

