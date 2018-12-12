Stone Mountain News

Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church on the Traphill Road will have a Christmas program on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pastor Danny Royal and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

Traphill Branch Library will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 during the holidays. Otherwise they are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m.) and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ladies at Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church took gifts and refreshments to 11 residents of Westwood Hills Nursing Home last Saturday who had birthdays in December.

Happy birthday wishes go to Evelyn Norman and Nathan McKinley Walker on Dec. 10; Haley Joines and Wayne Billings on Dec. 11; Barry Triplett, Ellen Hawkins, Vivian Brown and Meghan Vartola Delgado on Dec. 12; Paula Cecilla Delgado and Robby Pierce on Dec. 13; Corey Sparks and Christa Brown on Dec. 14; and Paul Billings, Toby Butcher, Sally Bryant Whittaker and Dale Kennedy on Dec. 16.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Ricky and Leslie Pruitt, who celebrate their 25th anniversary on Dec. 11; Melissa Garris and Keith Legg, who celebrate their sixth anniversary on Dec. 12; Jenny and Billy Brewer III, who celebrate their fourth anniversary on Dec. 13; Jason and Crystal Reavis, who celebrate their fourth anniversary on Dec. 13; Karen and Don Caudill, who celebrate their 45th anniversary on Dec. 15; and David and Ivadene Leatherman, who celelbrate their 52nd anniversary on Dec. 16.

Traphill had a low temperature of 24.2 degrees on Dec. 6 and a high temperature of 60.9 degrees on Dec. 3. There was 12 inches of snow during the week of Dec. 3-9. I’m sure all the kids enjoyed that big snowfall.

