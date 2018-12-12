A celestial Christmas present for us

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown -

It’s exciting to learn that, just in time for Christmas, a comet is coming.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen, a comparatively small one discovered just in 1948, will be near the Pleiades, aka the Seven Sisters, in the eastern sky after dark Dec. 15.

It’s expected to be visible to the naked eye as an odd, faint, fuzzy spot in a dark sky before the moon rises. But I’m getting out my binoculars just in case. “Comet brightness is notoriously unpredictable,” advised Elkin native and one-time schoolmate of mine, Charles Davis, an amateur astronomer.

They say that this year’s Christmas comet will be the 10th closest since 1950, the 20th closest since the time of Charlemagne in the Dark Ages and will offer the best view of a comet since Hale-Bopp in 1997.

On Christmas Eve, there’ll be a 46-minute window in the early evening to view the comet before the moon rises and begins casting a glare, according to “Sky & Telescope” magazine.

The timing of this comet will offer a celestial reminder of the Christmas star, the fabled Star of Bethlehem, of which we are singing in our Christmas programs now.

The Gospel of Matthew in the Bible provides the only account of the Christmas star.

“Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews?” the fabled Magi of the Bible asked the evil King Herod. “We saw his star in the east.”

Magi were Parthian priests of Chaldean heritage. Chaldeans were known for their interest in astrology and study of the stars. The Christmas-star story emphasizes a theme in Matthew of Christ as king of God’s people and indeed of the cosmos.

“The star they (Magi) had seen in the east went ahead of them,” the Bible account adds, “until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed.”

Despite the “We Three Kings” Christmas carol, the Bible gives no number of the mysterious foreigners who likely traveled some 1,000 miles on foot in search of the Christ child.

Upon seeing the child, the Magi “bowed down and worshiped him,” the Bible says.

Through the years, some have tried to explain away the Star of Bethlehem.

For instance, according to “The Quarterly Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society” in London, ancient Chinese astronomers recorded an account of a long-tailed, slow-moving comet in the Capricorn region of the sky starting in March of 5 B.C., the likely year of Christ’s birth. Others have speculated that bright planets, meteors, a supernova or another cosmic anomaly led the Magi.

But no other explanation of the Christmas star satisfies except that it was a miracle of God.

The Gospel of Luke in the Bible tells an equally miraculous story of angels appearing to shepherds outside Bethlehem. The possibility of still other Christmas miracles unknown to us must be considered. The Gospel of John says that if everything about Christ had been written down, “the world itself could not contain the books.”

This year’s Christmas comet will be no Star of Bethlehem. But what a great, extra Christmas present, a reminder among the stars of The Greatest Story Ever Told that makes this great season such a wonderful time.

