Stone Mountain News

Traphill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Christmas Knickerbocker Picture session. To schedule a photo session, contact Beth McDaniel at 336-452-1890 or Opal McDaniel at 336-957-0133. There will be openings throughout the weekend of Nov. 30. Any questions let them know or contact any member to get further information.

There will be a Christmas singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Crabgrass and the Mountain Flats singing.

Kenny Stoker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If the Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

Round Hill Baptist Church will have an outdoor drama on Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. Go by and enjoy live animals and nativity scenes.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin and the Unlikely Alliance That Won WWII” by Winston Groom, “The Complete Diabetes Cookbook” from America’s Test Kitchen, “Cooking Light Annual Recipes 2019” from the Editors of Cooking Light magazine and “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines.

Kaysen Billings celebrated his 4th birthday at the Traphill Fire Department last Sunday with family and friends.

Condolences go to the family of Clyde McGrady, who died on Nov. 24. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was well known for his knowledge of Traphill history and taking his birthday walk the length of the Longbottom Road (15 miles) until he was well up in his 80s.

Happy birthday wishes go to Jonah Severt on Nov. 25; Eddie Dancy, Mae Crouse and Christina Childress on Nov. 26; Chris Kennedy on Nov. 27; Rhiannon Holcomb, Debbie Pierce and David Adams on Nov. 28; Lillie Billings and Juanita Lyons on Nov. 29; Marty Dennis on Dec. 1; and Michael Hinson and Abram Francis on Dec. 2.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Danny and Susie Royal, who celebrate their 40th anniversary on Dec. 1.

Traphill had a low temperature of 30.2 degrees on Nov. 21 and a high temperature of 63.6 degrees on Nov. 19. There was 1.2 inches of rain during the week of Nov. 19-25.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.