Stone Mountain News

Traphill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Christmas Knickerbocker Picture session. To schedule a photo session, contact Beth McDaniel at 336-452-1890 or Opal McDaniel at 336-957-0133. There will be openings throughout the weekend of Nov. 30. Any questions let them know or contact any member to get further information.

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church will have Hanging of the Green on Saturday at 7 p.m., followed with food and fellowship in the fellowship hall. Pastor Sammy Taylor invites everyone to attend.

Round Hill Baptist Church will have an outdoor drama on Dec. 1 and 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Go by and enjoy live animals and nativity scenes.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Robert B. Parker’s Blood Feud” by Mike Lupica, “A Season of Grace” by Lauraine Snelling, “A Seat by the Hearth” by Amy Clipston, “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson and “You Don’t Own Me” by Mary Higgins Clark.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Saturday.

Walsie Tharpe enjoyed celebrating her 89th birthday last Saturday with family and friends.

Happy birthday wishes go to Helen Holbrook and Michael Miles on Nov. 19; Karen Pardue and Robin Watson on Nov. 20; Flossie Bauguess and Brian Mathis on Nov. 22; Ray Bauguess, Joseph A. Kennedy, Delores Taylor, Norlan Holcomb and Addison Carrigan on Nov. 23; James Pardue and Rita Kay Sidden on Nov. 24; and Sharon Prevette and Kaysen James Grady Billings on Nov. 25.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Anna and Mickey Miller, who celebrate their 48th anniversary on Nov. 21; Pam and Ricky Norman, who celebrate their 46th anniversary on Nov. 22; Carol and Dean Winebarger, who celebrate their 23rd anniversary on Nov. 24; Rich and Patricia Finger, who celebrate their 34th anniversary on Nov. 24; and Linda and Rex Harrold, who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Nov. 25.

Traphill had a low temperature of 32.5 degrees on Nov. 17 and a high temperature of 59.9 degrees on Nov. 17. There was 3.3 inches of rain during the week of Nov. 12-18.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.