The Thanksgiving awkward silence

On Thanksgiving, our cooks rule the day. If my live-in cook orders me to take out the trash, I take it out. If she orders me to the store for minimarshmallows that she had forgotten for the sweet potato casserole, I get dressed and get out the door. If the kitchen floor needs sweeping, I sweep.

That’s because on Thanksgiving morn, and maybe a bit of the day before, the Cook of the House is making magic in the kitchen and is due exceptional consideration. Not a cook myself, I stay out of the way and keep my trap shut. No back talk on Thanksgiving morn.

That’s so even after we passed off the Thanksgiving dinner venue to the next generation. We now go at the stepdaughter’s larger house out of town where Cook mixes last-minute magic with dishes best served hot and rolls that come straight from the oven.

Come noon I can start watching the ball games, but it’s only a front. I’m just passing time and feigning interest in Detroit and Dallas as my growling stomach awaits the completion of my Thanksgiving fasting penance.

Then comes an extraordinary moment. It comes in a flash. It comes with the holy words from the kitchen, “Come, let’s pray.”

I pop up, the TV gets turned off, no matter the play or the score, and we form a circle in the living room. “OK,” Cook says. “Who volunteers?”

Awkward silence. Crickets chirp.

That’s what normally happens. But the strangest thing happened last year.

A stepson who loves the Lord and who runs the audio and video at his church but who almost never leads in prayer chirped up that he loved my voice.

Well, he didn’t love it so much once upon a time when he heard from us that he must be in at a decent night hour.

But last year came the revelation from the father of three nearly grown children that I “speak … like … this” as he progressively lowered his voice.

So I proceeded with the patriarchal honor, trying to compress it all because all want to eat and not hear a lecture with head bowed. Maw-maw would go on and on but I kept it brief. There is so much for which to be thankful but so little patience with aromas wafting from the kitchen.

This year I’m thinking it’s about time to pass on the Thanksgiving honor to a new generation.

Is it time to pass it to the college girl who’s grown up oh so fast? Or is it time to look to the high school senior who may well be the next Thanksgiving host.

And then there’s the baby in the family, the quiet middle-schooler who’s absorbed in the online world. You know, it’s always the quiet one whom you have to watch.

I don’t mind passing off the honor. Because one day it will be the stepson who will hold the patriarchal honor. And the college girl will be off baking the turkey and whipping up the ‘taters in her own, impressive house in some big-city suburb with fences and a pool and a homeowners association. I can’t see it now. She’s doesn’t cook, as far as I know. But these things tend to come together with time quite surely.

I’d love to be on hand to see it. But I probably won’t. And that’s OK. Because they’re good kids with a remarkable capacity to surprise. And I have Thanksgiving faith that all will be just fine after I check out.

Ain’t that right, kids?

Awkward silence.

*****

Thanksgiving grace: This year, don’t forget to give thanks for being spared the full wrath of the hurricanes. Some folks died and some things got washed away, blown down or torn down. But we got off light. So give thanks.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

