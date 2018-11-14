Stone Mountain News

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its first Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go by and see what great gifts you can get for your Christmas giving and support our fire department.

The Traphill Fire Department will have a Christmas raffle to be drawn on Nov. 17. First prize is a basket of gift cards from local businesses ($300 value), second prize is a Ruger 10-22 or a $200 gift certificate to Elk Outdoors (winner’s choice) and third prize of a $100 gas card. You do not have to be present to win. See any firefighter for tickets.

Traphill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Christmas Knickerbocker Picture session. To schedule a photo session, contact Beth McDaniel at 336-452-1890 or Opal McDaniel at 336-957-0133. There will be openings throughout the weekend of Nov. 30. Any questions let them know or contact any member to get further information.

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church will have Hanging of the Green on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., followed with food and fellowship in the fellowship hall. Pastor Sammy Taylor invites everyone to attend.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarity, “The Noel Stranger” by Richard Paul Evans, “On Magnolia Lane” by Denise Hunter, “Past Tense” by Lee Child and “The Reluctant Warrior” by Mary Connealy.

Condolences go to the family of Ruth Brown, who died on Nov. 5; and to the family of Mrs. Sammy Taylor, whose dad died last week.

Happy birthday wishes go to Adam Johnson on Nov. 12; Russell Sidden, Anna Lee Owens and Jack Thomas on Nov. 13; Sheila Sidden on Nov. 14; Tabitha Smith and Stephanie Knight on Nov. 15; Averie Elizabeth Knight on Nov. 16; and Walter Lewis Kennedy, Bonnie Bauguess, Andrew Pardue, Donald Bauguess and Jesse Spears on Nov. 17.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Claude and Betty Joines, who celebrate their 63rd anniversary on Nov. 12; Hardin and Becky Kennedy, who celebrate their 19th anniversary on Nov. 13; Linville and Debbie Absher, who celebrate their 33rd anniversary on Nov. 15; and Walter and Wanda Hutchinson, who celebrate their 44th anniversary on Nov. 16.

Traphill had a low temperature of 26.7 degrees on Nov. 11 and a high temperature of 68.5 degrees on Nov. 7. There was 1.3 inches of rain during the week of Nov. 5-11.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.