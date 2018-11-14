Flood-ravaged homes and a hug of our necks

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown - Photo courtesy of Stephen Harris Joe Lanier recounts flooding for hometown area volunteers Ronnie Calloway, left, and Roger Spicer. -

CHINQUAPIN — And I thought flooding out the Elkin High ball fields and the postponement of the homecoming game were severe.

But then I stood in the front yard of Joe Lanier as he described how he fled approaching floodwater in his eastern North Carolina neighborhood during Hurricane Florence in September.

As Muddy Creek some distance behind his house began backing up, unable to empty into a swollen Northeast Cape Fear River, Lanier hurriedly packed his camper and drove to his brother’s. Lanier lived there in his camper for two weeks as he waited for four feet of standing floodwater back home to recede and the ground to dry out.

His yard became a lake. So did the state highway in front of his house. The brilliant-white church where he attends across the road stood as an island in surrounding floodwater. Ditto for a trailer park next door. A soybean field and a cow pasture behind his house disappeared under water. With the land here as flat as a tabletop, everything was covered, Lanier said.

“Just trust & obey,” read the sign a few feet away at Shiloh Baptist Church.

When offered an opportunity to join a work crew from the hometown and travel to rural southern Duplin County 50 miles north of Wilmington to lend a hand, I decided it was past time for me to offer more than just “thoughts and prayers,” as some national politicians have complained.

As near as a mile from I-40, communities like Lanier’s flooded with four to 12 feet of floodwater. A 13-mile stretch of N.C. 50 including Chinquapin was under water for two miles out on each side of the highway, they said.

“This was 10 times worse than (Hurricane) Matthew,” recovery director Michael Maragelis warned prior to sending us to Lanier’s.

Damage from Florence has been estimated by the state at $17 billion, up from an initial $13 billion. By comparison, hurricanes Matthew cost $4.8 billion and Floyd from $7 billion to $9.4 billion. FEMA reported that more than 130,000 people have asked for help.

A disaster recovery program of N.C. Baptists and coordinated in two counties by Eastern Baptist Association in Warsaw received nearly 600 requests from homeowners needing interiors cleaned out and dismantled. Other charities are on the job Down East as well.

At Lanier’s, with a yellow “restricted” notice nailed next to the front door of his rental home, our seven-man crew pried up hardwood flooring plank by plank. As I carried pieces out to the road for later pickup, green clusters of mold like miniature patches of clover in my yard dotted the undersides.

Next we pried up the subfloor, leaving only foundation beams that we sprayed with Shockwave disinfectant. Without this painstaking work, the house would be condemned and destroyed.

Next we came upon the fine brick-and-siding Joe Brown home about a mile up the road. Under a cloudless, Carolina blue sky all appeared placid and well on the outside.

I admired their expansive camper until I noticed it hooked to an outside water spigot and sewer pipe. The Browns were living in the camper, acquired from Federal Emergency Management, called FEMA, for up to 18 months. The above-ground swimming pool in back had a breaching fish deposited by floodwater.

At the Browns we were joined by a seven-man crew from a North Raleigh church that had driven down for the day. The Raleigh guys liked to boast of how good they were at tearing things up. We busted out Sheetrock inside and hauled off chunks in wheelbarrows. Cabinets and shower tubs came out. We took up enough hardwood floor for inspectors to determine if the subfloor must go, too. I shot video, and you may see for yourself on the internet at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8-xbRJnlts&feature=youtu.be.

Sixteen additional Baptist sites in North Carolina are hosting volunteers like us who work for a day or, in the case of a group from Missouri that shared their supper with us one night, for weeks. Eastern Baptist Association began taking requests Monday to rebuild the denuded homes as well.

After the prior hurricane, the Eastern Association helped rebuild 25 homes with volunteer labor at a cost of $8,000 to $10,000 per home, missions director Richard Weeks told us one night during a briefing. Otherwise, homeowners would need $30,000 to $40,000 for a private contractor. Weeks is a onetime contractor.

They’re expecting this new rebuilding effort to take two to three years.

“For some folks, it’s the third time they’ve lost everything,” said Weeks, referring to recovery from Hurricane Floyd in 1999 as well.

“As many teams as you want to send down here, we’ll use you,” he added.

The Eastern Association put us up each night in its second-floor dormitory intended for youths in summer projects. Weeks and his wife had moved cots into their offices and are living there now. Church ladies brought us Sunday dinner-worthy spreads each night. We went to bed full as ticks.

“These folks are the givingest folks you’ll ever meet,” Weeks told us. “We’ve still got a lot of good people that give hope and love.”

With our work done, Lanier and his wife came to offer their gratitude. He showed me the water mark left at his shed out back. He playfully sounded off some old fire sirens he had up.

After we prayed in a circle, Mrs. Lanier refused to shake our hands. “I’m a hugger,” she explained, and she warmly hugged each of our necks.

That alone made it all worth it.

Stephen Harris returned home to live in State Road.

Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Stephen-Harris-mug-12-07-1.jpg Stephen Harris Back In The Hometown Joe Lanier recounts flooding for hometown area volunteers Ronnie Calloway, left, and Roger Spicer. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Joe-Lanier-cropped-for-Tribune_formatted.jpg Joe Lanier recounts flooding for hometown area volunteers Ronnie Calloway, left, and Roger Spicer. Photo courtesy of Stephen Harris

By Stephen Harris For The Tribune