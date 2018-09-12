Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Lone Witness” by Rachel Dylan, “A Measure of Darkness” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter, “Rainy Day Friends” by Jill Shalvis, “Rescued” by David Rosenfelt and “River to Redemption” by Ann H. Gabhart.

Union Baptist Church will have revival Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. with Donald Ball preaching. Pastor Steve Stoltfus and the congregation invites everyone to worship with them.

Welcome Home Missionary Baptist Church on the Traphill Road has changed its Wednesday night services to Thursday during the month of September. Terry Longworth from Mining Ridge Baptist Church will be preaching on Sept. 13, Mickey Brooks from Poplar Springs Baptist Church will be preaching on Sept. 20, and Jesse Norman from Knobbs Baptist Church will be preaching on Sept. 27.

There will be a pottery, furniture, and home decor sale on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Merrydell Meadows Barn on Longbottom Road. Items are handcrafted by Dale and Mary Sidden.

About 75 descendants of Abraham and Nancy Yale Sidden met at Old Roaring River Baptist Church last Sunday and enjoyed a great meal and catching up on all the family news.

Condolences go to the family of Dare Couch, who died on Sept. 3. She will be greatly missed by all that loved to hear her sing.

Happy birthday wishes go to Dolly Billings on Sept. 10; Jonah Kyle Reavis, Doris Bowers Faw, Claude Joines, Willie Wyatt and Terry Royall on Sept. 11; Bethany Hawkins on Sept. 12; Mary Pruitt on Sept. 13; Boyce Cleary and Rita Billings on Sept. 14; Joseph Kennedy and Jasmine Nicole Kennedy on Sept. 15; and Marian Holbrook on Sept. 16.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Brittany and Anthony Casey, who celebrate their 13th anniversary on Sept. 10; Amanda and David Smith, who celebrate their 13th anniversary on Sept. 10; and Scott and Starla Gambill, who celebrate their sixth anniversary on Sept. 15.

Traphill had a low temperature of 68.1 degrees on Sept. 9 and a high temperature of 87.4 degrees on Sept. 6. There was 1.6 inches of rain during the week of Sept. 3-9. Keep watching the weather reports as hurricanes are heading toward our state. It was 29 years ago that Hugo hit Wilkes County.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.