Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Cook’s Illustrated Baking Book” from America’s Test Kitchen, “Jam Session: A Fruit Preserving Handbook,” “Mediterranean: Food of the Sun” by Jacqueline Clark, “A Plain Leaving” by Leslie Gould and “A Simple Singing” by Leslie Gould.

The Helping Hand Ministry of Traphill Baptist Church will have a food drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. They will accept food or money donations.

There will be a benefit for Pastor Larry Teague at North Wilkes Middle School on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. They will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and desserts. There will be live music and a silent auction.

Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashioned Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lots of free activities and demonstrations to enjoy, including quilting, blacksmithing, looming, tying fishing lures, bee keeping, basket weaving, and more. There will be music by Presley Barker, the Crabgrass Bluegrass Band, Owen Combs and the Myers Brothers.

Happy birthday wishes go to Julie Prevette and Joey Cleary on Sept. 5; Michael Hutchison, Alan Sidden and Chris Lyon on Sept. 6; Doug Kennedy and Mark Wiles on Sept. 7; Logan Richardson and John Robert Pierce on Sept. 8; and Dale Lyon, Roby Wiles Jr. and Cody Foster on Sept. 9.

Happy anniversary wishes go to H.C. and Carole Kennedy, who celebrate their 60th anniversary on Sept. 8.

Traphill had a low temperature of 67.2 degrees on Aug. 27 and a high temperature of 87.8 degrees on Aug. 29. There was .3 inch of rain during the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.