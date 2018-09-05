Suicide awareness event provides opportunity for support, understanding

Beanie Taylor -

You never know what can set off suicidal feelings.

For many people it’s some kind of a loss — the financial burden of losing a job, the shame of losing a home, the grief of a death.

Even the loss of future possibilities such as barrenness, illness and basic life mistakes can lead people to thoughts of suicide.

For some people it is a matter of chemicals. There are those who are born with havoc in their heads, while others experience a life or moment that creates chemical chaos.

Others, both purposefully and without awareness, ingest a dose or more of anarchy that causes the downward spiral that leads to the darkest depression.

As difficult as it may be to comprehend suicide, many people can at least sympathize or will try to understand.

It’s more difficult to fathom a 4.0 GPA student who commits suicide because they got a “B” or the championship athlete who gets drunk and runs his car off the road over a breakup.

It’s challenging to understand suicide at all for those who have never seriously contemplated ending their own life, much less why a young person would feel so compelled.

It’s simply impossible to understand the depth and breadth of another individual’s feelings and how those feelings impact their thoughts.

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month begins as young people are tossed with peers of various backgrounds for a new year of school. Those varied backgrounds include not only cultural and socio-economic status, but also morals.

Not everyone is taught to be kind.

As young people embark on a new adventure that is the school year, this Saturday will be an opportunity to join in support of those who may be more sensitive.

Focusing on suicide awareness in youth, several speakers are expected to present stories of survival and encouragement at the second annual You Can’t Be Replaced Suicide Awareness Walk at Elkin Municipal Park.

As one of those speakers, I personally invite, especially other survivors, to be present as a show of support for all people in our community who may feel like they are suffering alone, but most particularly the youth whom we hope will be both stronger and kinder because of this experience.

