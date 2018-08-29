Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel, “Her Fear” by Shelley Shephard Gray, “The House at Saltwater Point” by Colleen Coble, “In Dreams Forgotten” by Tracie Peterson and “Liar, Liar” by Lisa Jackson.

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its first ever Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking for vendors for the event. Inside spots cost $25 and outside spots cost $15. One table will be provided and you may bring one table. Only one direct sales representative per company so the first to sign up gets the spot. Spots must be paid by Oct. 29 and is non-refundable. Contact Beth McDaniel at 336-452-1890 or Ethan Baker at 336-469-4504 for a vendor application.

There will be a benefit for Pastor Larry Teague at North Wilkes Middle School on Sept. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. They will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ sandwiches, and chicken sandwiches and desserts. There will be live music and a silent auction.

Stone Mountain State Park will host its annual Old Fashioned Day on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lots of free activities and demonstrations to enjoy, including quilting, blacksmithing, looming, tying fishing lures, bee keeping, basket weaving, and more. There will be music by Presley Barker, the Crabgrass Bluegrass Band, Owen Combs and the Myers Brothers.

Congratulations to Ralee Bare, who competed in the Elks Lodge National Hoop Shoot competition in Chicago and finished in second place by making 22 out of 25 free throws.

Condolences go to the family of Martha Hayes, who died on Aug. 19; and Rubin Myers, who died on Aug. 22.

Aleigha Horton enjoyed a party with her friends and family on Aug. 18. Her birthday was Aug. 20.

Happy birthday wishes go to Rachel Yale, Katlyn Hudspeth and Loleita Brown on Aug. 27; Julie McGrady Strickland and Charlie McGrady on Aug. 28; Carol Harris on Aug. 29; Billie Jo Nixon on Aug. 30; Missy Holbrook, Walter Brown Jr. and Marquita Brown on Aug. 31; and Wanda K. Tilley, Matthew Finger, Parker Childress, Jesse Prevette, Ralph Samuel Holbrook and William Paul Billings Jr. on Sept. 1.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lu Ann and Donald Francis, who celebrate their 30th anniversary on Aug. 27; Louise and Harold Humphrey, who celebrate their 14th anniversary on Aug. 28; Johnny and Carol Kennedy, who celebrate their 54th anniversary on Aug. 29; Shannon and Mark Elledge, who celebrate their 20th anniversary on Aug. 29; Helen and Willie Wyatt, who celebrate their 60th anniversary on Aug. 30; Brenda and Donald Watson, who celebrate their 54th anniversary on Aug. 31; Wanda and Walter Kennedy, who celebrate their 50th anniversary on Aug. 31; Travis and Christin K. Baitty, who celebrate their first anniversary on Sept. 2; Johnsie and A.C. Sidden, who celebrate their 66th anniversary on Sept. 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 57 degrees on Aug. 24 and a high temperature of 83.4 degrees on Aug. 26. There was 1.3 inches of rain during the week of Aug. 20-26.

