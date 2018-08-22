Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber, “ Dead Drift” by Dani Pettrey, “Deadly Proof” by Rachel Dylan, “ Falling for You” by Becky Wade and “A Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo.

On Aug. 28, Traphill Branch Library will open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. The hours that day are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m.

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its inaugural Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are looking for vendors for the event. Inside spots cost $25 and outside spots cost $15. One table will be provided and you may bring one table. Only one direct sales representative per company so the first to sign up gets the spot. Spots must be paid by Oct. 29 and is non-refundable. Contact Beth McDaniel at 336-452-1890 or Ethan Baker at 336-469-4504 for a vendor application.

Donnie Darnell got sick last week and Crabgrass was unable to perform at Stone Mountain State Park. They will be rescheduling when he gets better.

Condolences go to the family of John Johnson of Taylorsville, the son of Zeb and Margaret Johnson, who died on Aug. 19.

Happy birthday wishes go to June Poteat and Lester Billings on Aug. 20; Jacob Billings on Aug. 21; Carole Kennedy on Aug. 22; Jim Yale and Billy Jean Bauguess on Aug. 23; Jeanie Bryan on Aug. 24; Dusty Simon and William Finger on Aug. 25; and Sandra Lee Haynie, Kemp Johnson, Kenny Mathis and Lauren Mathis on Aug. 26.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Junior and Robin Kennedy, who celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 20; Amanda and Adam Ellis, who celebrate their eighth anniversary on Aug. 21; Pam and Ricky Johnson, who celebrate their 37th anniversary on Aug. 22; and Debbie and Lonnie Higgins, who celebrate their 44th anniversary on Aug. 26.

Traphill had a low temperature of 65.1 degrees on Aug. 14 and a high temperature of 84.5 degrees on Aug. 16. There was .2 inch of rain during the week of Aug. 13-19. Some areas had much more than that.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.