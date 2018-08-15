Stone Mountain News

Larry Norman will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin, “ Before and Again” by Barbara Delinsky, “Believe Me” by JP Delaney, “Between You and Me” by Susan Wiggs, “ Called to Protect” by Lynette Eason, and “Clock Dance” by Anny Tyler.

Do you like to play Bingo? You can play at the Traphill Fire Department on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m. Lots of great prizes will be made available.

The Austin Fire Dept will have BBQ chicken on Saturday at 11 a.m. Go by and get some of their good chicken and help support the fire dept.

Crabgrass will be playing at the Stone Mountain State Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go to Stephen Holcomb and Luke Campbell on Aug. 14; Linvel Sparks, Brianna Church and Missy Bauguess on Aug. 15; Kenneth Johnson on Aug. 16; Caitlin Brown, Cassie Mathis, Allen Hutson and Rachel Carpenter on Aug. 17; and Jaime Trivette, Frank Hutchinson and Wanda Mae Royall on Aug. 19.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Mary Ann and Thomas Joines, who celebrate their 56th anniversary on Aug. 16.

Traphill had a low temperature of 68 degrees on Aug. 7 and a high temperature of 84.5 degrees on Aug. 7. There was 1.3 inches of rain during the week of Aug. 6-12.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.