Stone Mountain News

Adam Collins will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

New books available to check out at the Traphill Branch Library include “Bearskin” by James McLaughlin, “The Hawaiian Discovery” by Wanda Brusnstetter, “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand, “More Than Meets the Eye” by Karen Witemeyer, “Turbulence” by Stuart Woods, “Us Against You” by Fredrik Backman and “With You Always” by Jody Hedlund.

Crabgrass will be playing at Music on the Square in Sparta on Friday at 6 p.m. Go by and enjoy some good bluegrass music.

The annual Samuel Johnson reunion will be Sunday at Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church fellowship hall. Come around 12:30 p.m. or as soon as you can there and enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

Do you like to play Bingo? You can play at the Traphill Fire Department on Aug. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Lots of great prizes will be made available.

Walsie Johnson Tharpe is home after a short stay in rehab following a knee replacement. She is doing great now.

Happy birthday wishes go to Ray Kennedy and Jackie Mae Pack on July 30; Christina McGrady on July 31; Christin Kennedy and Penny Dancy on Aug. 2; Carter Huffman on Aug. 3; Casey Waddell and Margie Pierce on Aug. 4; and Dick Pruitt, Adam Prevette , Marty Benge and Ed Trivette on Aug. 5.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Lelitia and Chris King, who celebrate their fifth anniversary on Aug. 3; and Sandra and Marty Shaffner, who celebrate their 18th anniversary on Aug. 5.

Traphill had a low temperature of 66 degrees on July 23 and a high temperature of 83.4 degrees on July 27. There was 1.5 inches of rain during the week of July 23-29.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.