Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

The Friends of Traphill Library have a yard sale set up at the Traphill Tan & Tone and you can check out some great bargains any time the Tan & Tone is open.

New books available to check out at the library include “The Amish Quilter” by Mindy Starns Clark, “The Cast” by Danielle Steel, “By Invitation Only” by Dorothea Benton Frank, “The Crossing” by Jason Mott, and “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware.

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its Annual golf tournament on June 2 with lunch being served at noon and a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. The tournament will take place at Stone Mountain Golf Course. To register, you can message the Facebook page or contact Chief of Operations Ethan L. Baker at 336-469-4504 or Secretary Ashley Francis at 336-978-8612.

The Couch Family will have a singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday at 6 p.m. Go worship with them and enjoy some good bluegrass gospel music.

There will be a Bingo and hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on Friday, with the meal beginning at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. For only $5, you get a hot dog, drink, chips and dessert.

Little Stone Mountain Baptist Church will have a cookout on Saturday at 5 p.m. It will be outside if the weather is nice and in the fellowship hall if it should be raining. All are welcome to join them for some good food and fellowship.

Billings Hill Baptist Church will have revival May 27-June 1 at 7 p.m. with special singing each night. Chris Park will be the guest speaker. Pastor Brett Graham invites everyone to attend.

There will be a community gospel singing at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. with free admission. Singers include Faith Walkers 4, Yarboro Boys James & Justin, and The Kinders with Miss Brianna Hawks.

Old Roaring River Baptist Church, located at 13932 Longbottom Road, will be having homecoming and Memorial Day service on Sunday. There will be no Sunday school, and worship service will start at 10:30 a.m., with a covered-dish lunch in fellowship building after worship service. Former Pastor Roger Groce will be preaching. Pastor James Pardue invites everyone to come and worship with them.

Traphill Baptist Church will have a gospel singing on June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Crabgrass and Mountain Heritage will be the featured singers. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for sale with all the fixings. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some good gospel music. If it should rain, the event will be moved inside.

Garden Creek Baptist Church will have its annual Decoration Day on June 2. They will meet at the cemetery at 11 a.m. and then go back to the church for dinner on the ground about noon.

Happy birthday wishes go to Drew Woodie on May 21; Candy Walsh on May 22; Ella Mae Sparks on May 23; Mickey Miller, Christie J. McKinney and April McGrady Price on May 24; Kayla McKinney on May 25; J.V. McGrady and Mary Alice Rogers on May 26; and Amelia Richardson and Renee Holcomb on May 27.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Eddie and Jo Dancy, who celebrate their 47th anniversary on May 23; Bonnie and Kelly Sidden, who celebrate their 62nd anniversary on May 25; Mike and Gloria Walker, who celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 26; and Ezekiel and Anna Reeves Shepherd, who celebrate their second anniversary on May 27.

Traphill had a low temperature of 62 degrees on May 14 and a high temperature of 87.9 degrees on May 14. There was 3.9 inches of rain during the week of May 14-20.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.