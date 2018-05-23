Wine weekend, hopeful future create holiday atmosphere

A little healthy competition is a good thing. The grape stomp at the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival Saturday may have been a little too healthy.

As we held onto one another trying to neither fall off the platform nor fall over from exhaustion, I wondered which one of us had the bright idea to stand in front of the whole community making fools of ourselves jumping up and down on a bunch of grapes.

It was wonderful fun and I’m looking forward to doing it again next year.

I spent the entire weekend in a glorious state of holiday.

My grandparents held a formal Christmas Eve dinner every year where we were all expected to dress in our best whether it was our only pair of jeans without holes or last year’s prom dress.

Although I don’t recall seeing a pair of jeans present at the wine auction at The Liberty on Friday night, it felt very similar to those memories of home.

Not only was everyone dressed to impress, and impress they did, but the Elkin Big Band played tunes I remembered dancing to with Grandpa.

Just like with Christmas Eve, people got to take a moment from their hustle and bustle and actually visit, if only for a few moments, filling the air with a hum of conversation punctuated by laughter.

Much of that conversation was focused on the anticipation of the following day.

Instead of watching the skies for reindeer, however, everyone watched for signs of rain. Being the fool who caught snowflakes on my tongue during the first snowfall, I anticipated dancing barefoot in the rain.

I got to dance barefoot in the park at least. There was no rain.

I also got to crush grapes for the first time as I stood on a platform observing the influence of my friends on a sea of people representing my new home.

Like favorite baubles on the Christmas tree, Hats For Hospice participants were easily spotted, many strangers becoming friends as they shared their stories.

It was not easy to find a stranger in that crowd, though. Whether or not I knew their names or had ever seen their faces before Saturday, Elkin Municipal Park was filled with one family.

Just like the wineries represented at the festival, everyone has their own unique qualities. Not everything is going to suit our pallet, but that doesn’t make it bad, and just because we like one doesn’t mean that we cannot like the other.

It’s very much the way I feel about Elkin and Jonesville. Each town has unique qualities that make me like it for very specific reasons, in addition to the communal spirit of generosity and stewardship that interlaces the two into a single place in my mind.

Which is why I am so excited for the thing that kicked off my holiday spirit.

Thursday before wine weekend, a few friends and I gathered at the Reeves Theater to talk about a little event some of them are planning.

Among the more than 100 individuals present were people from Jonesville as well as Elkin who were as excited about the possibility of NC Trail Days as I was.

Well almost as excited as I was because I tend to get overstimulated when I see a great opportunity.

That opportunity is to create a real community event between the two towns.

Often there are times such as Veterans Day when residents have the opportunity to attend an event in one town before heading to another across the river.

Some days, like May 5, when there are several different types of events appealing to a variety of interests within the community.

Then there is a life-giving river that connects the two communities.

Yes, possibilities for the two towns to work together on this event definitely have me excited.

Let the holiday plans begin.

