Stone Mountain News

Kenny Stoker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

The Friends of Traphill Library have a yard sale set up at the Traphill Tan & Tone and you can check out some great bargains any time the Tan & Tone is open.

New books available to check out at the library include “Honeysuckle Dreams” by Denise Hunter, “Robert B. Parker’s Old Black Magic” by Ace Atkins, “Room on the Porch Swing” by Amy Clipston, “Send Down the Rain” by Charles Martin, “Threads of Suspicion” by Dee Henderson and “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje.

The Traphill Fire Department will have Bingo on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available and lots of great prizes.

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its annual golf tournament on June 2 with lunch being served at noon and a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. The tournament will take place at Stone Mountain Golf Course. To register, you can message the Facebook page or contact Chief of Operations Ethan L. Baker at 336-469-4504 or Secretary Ashley Francis at 336-978-8612.

The Couch Family will have a singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on May 26 at 6 p.m. Go worship with them and enjoy some good bluegrass gospel music.

There will be a Bingo and hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on May 25 with the meal beginning at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6 p.m. For only $5, you get a hot dog, drink, chips and dessert.

Billings Hill Baptist Church will have revival May 27-June 1 at 7 p.m. with special singing each night. Chris Park will be the guest speaker. Pastor Brett Graham invites everyone to attend.

There will be a community gospel singing at Macedonia Baptist Church on May 27 at 6 p.m. with free admission. Singers include Faith Walkers 4, Yarboro Boys James & Justin, and The Kinders with Miss Brianna Hawks.

Traphill Baptist Church will have a gospel singing on June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Crabgrass and Mountain Heritage will be the featured singers. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for sale with all the fixings. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some good gospel music. If it should rain, the event will be moved inside.

Happy birthday wishes go to Junior Hincher on May 14; Carl Darnell and Thomas Joines on May 16; Judy Dupree, Dean Cleary, Caroline Renee Wood, Cam Foster and Wesley McCourt on May 17; Betty Jo Walsh on May 18; Chris Baker, Keith Smith and Zachery Cornelius on May 19; and Joann Dancy on May 20.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jim and Nan Yale on May 16; Rick and Bobbie Caudill, who celebrate their 18th anniversary on May 16; Emily and Joseph Roberts, who celebrate their fifth anniversary on May 18; Aaron and Ashley Francis, who celebrate their sixth anniversary on May 19; and Tommy and Becky Sparks, who celebrate their 40th anniversary on May 20.

Traphill had a low temperature of 51.8 degrees on May 9 and a high temperature of 89.2 degrees on May 13. There was only a sprinkle of rain during the week of May 7-13.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.