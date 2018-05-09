Stone Mountain News

Derick Barker will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Campers in the park are invited to come as they are.

The Friends of Traphill Library have a yard sale set up at the Traphill Tan & Tone and you can check out some great bargains any time the Tan & Tone is open.

New books available to check out at the library include “The Cast” by Danielle Steel, “The Crossing” by Jason Mott, “The Forgotten Road” by Richard Paul Evans, “Home is Where the Heart Is” by Linda Byler and “The Home for Unwanted Girls” by Joanna Goodman.

The Traphill Fire Department will have Bingo on May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available and lots of great prizes.

The Traphill Fire Department will be hosting its annual golf tournament on June 2 with lunch being served at noon and a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. The tournament will take place at Stone Mountain Golf Course. To register, you can message the Facebook page or contact Chief of Operations Ethan L. Baker at 336-469-4504 or Secretary Ashley Francis at 336-978-8612.

The Couch family will have a singing at Garden Creek Baptist Church on May 26 at 6 p.m. Go worship with them and enjoy some good bluegrass gospel music.

Billings Hill Baptist Church will have revival May 27-June 1 at 7 p.m. with special singing each night. Chris Park will be the guest speaker. Pastor Brett Graham invites everyone to attend.

Traphill Baptist Church will have a gospel singing on June 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. Crabgrass and Mountain Heritage will be the featured singers. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for sale with all the fixings. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy some good gospel music. If it should rain, the event will be moved inside.

Old Roaring River Baptist Church had a baptizing last Sunday and baptized six people.

Happy birthday wishes go to Kaitlyn Billings on May 7; Taylor Wiles, Jacob Winebarger, Jason Reavis, Rayanna Reavis and Megan Church on May 8; Dennis McDaniel and Ethan Gambill on May 10; Jolene Johnson on May 11; Heather Foster on May 12; and Scott Richardson, Alexander Gohan White and Ronnie Wood on May 13.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Alison and Chad Mathis, who celebrate their seventh anniversary on May 7; Bernice and Howard Robinson, who celebrate their 41st anniversary on May 7; Lisa and Tom Lineberry, who celebrate their 25th anniversary on May 9; Josh and Lauren Foster Holcomb, who celebrate their third anniversary on May 9; Amber and Jeremy Sparks, who celebrate their 10th anniversary on May 10.

Traphill had a low temperature of 39 degrees on April 30 and a high temperature of 84.3 degrees on May 4. There was .2 inch of rain during the week of April 30-May 6.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.