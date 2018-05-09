Love’s beauty exhibited in Heart of Yadkin Valley

It was a beautiful night.

After a winter that longed to linger and the spring that was unsettling to say the least, it was nice to be outside Saturday.

It was certainly a day for being outside in heart of the Yadkin Valley.

Questionable clouds hovered overhead, but still the music played on at the Jonesville Jubilee where families gathered to enjoy one of the most fun parks in our community conveniently located next to the beautiful Yadkin Valley Senior Center.

Even Arlington Fire and Rescue had many of the visitors to their anniversary open house outside enjoying the equipment as much as the station itself.

Although I would’ve liked to have been a little better prepared, I was grateful to have started such a busy day of adventure joining other Explorers on a hike through the Enchanted Forest, which I had been longing to see since the moment I first heard it. The quiet time trying to not keel over was a surprisingly relaxing beginning to a very busy day.

The beauty of the Explore Elkin hike to Carter Falls was still nothing compared to what I saw in the evening at the Cinco de Mayo block party in downtown Elkin though.

It was hard to not notice a couple in love from across the street during the party. Their affection was obvious but even more so was the joy they took in one another. It was a beautiful sight to behold.

When the moment came, I think I knew before she did. My anticipation of her elation kept any other thoughts from my mind.

We all got to be a part of a special moment as the band stopped so that the young man could ask her to marry him and then play a special song for them.

For me, it was like witnessing the best part of Christmas morning — watching other people open their presents. Witnessing someone in a moment when they cannot help but express their true emotions is a real gift.

As I took the video, I was blessed with an awareness of the moment.

Talk about the heart of the Yadkin Valley.

I got to experience the intense beauty of that kind of deep love. And then I got to remember what those moments had been like for me.

And I got to do it standing in public.

As I looked on videoing, in my own time of battling a broken heart, my emotions got the best of me, I couldn’t hide my tears away from everyone, but instead I stuck it out to the end of the song because that’s what the job called for.

I absolutely could not have without the support of my friends and even a few strangers who made it a point to come offer me comfort in my obvious difficulty.

This is the heart of the Yadkin Valley.

This spirit of stepping in to offer whatever aid whether it be a word, wine, hot dogs or a hug is the spirit of the place I am so proud to call home, both sides of the river.

Your kindness and generosity is not only filling a broken heart but making it possible for me to take joy in the beauty of marriage, and to do so unexpectedly soon.

Apparently love does heal all wounds. Who knew it would be the love of a community.

Beanie Taylor is a staff reporter for The Tribune. She can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TBeanieTaylor.

Beanie Taylor https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_E8583.jpg Beanie Taylor