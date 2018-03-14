Stone Mountain News

There will be a hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on March 16 at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and lots of good fun.

The Traphill Fire Department will have a hot dog supper on March 24 at 5:30 p.m., followed by Bingo. They have some great prizes for those folks who love to play Bingo.

The Austin Ball Park will be signing up players soon. Morning sign-ups will be on March 17, March 24 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Night sign-ups will be March 20 and March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. They are also looking for volunteers for the summer. You can find more information on their Facebook page at Austin Ballpark.

Arlo and Doris Holbrook Anderson are here for the next week or so for their spring visit. You can find them in their camper parked at Stone Mountain Realty.

Traphill Branch Library has several new books ready to check out including “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn and “Women’s Health Healthy Meals for One (or Two) Cookbook: A Simple Guide to Shopping, Prepping, and Cooking for Yourself with 175 Nutritious Recipes” from The Editors of Women’s Health.

The Class of 1967 of North Wilkes High School will be having a reunion to commemorate 51 years since graduating on April 21 at 4 p.m. at the Brushy Mountain Smokehouse. If you were a member of this class, pass the word on to any classmates you’ve kept in touch with. If you’re on Facebook, join our page at North Wilkes High School Class of 1967. Let me know if you’re planning on coming so we can plan accordingly.

Congratulations to Raylee Bare, who won the Southeast Regional for Hop Shoot in Maryland last Saturday. Now she will be going to Chicago in April for finals.

Condolences go to the family of Robert Ray Bell, who died on March 2. Local family members are his brother, Roy Bell; and sister, Helen Johnson.

Happy birthday wishes go to Tammy Spicer, Jade Videl White, Larry Norman and Marty Shaffner on March 12; Mackie Lambert and Christian Sidden on March 13; Roger Kennedy, Holly Billings and Cindy Hutchinson Settle on March 14; Carolyn Lambert, Karen Whitley and Beverly Bauguess on March 15; Dean Walsh and Dannetta Renee Carroll on March 16; Paula Byrd, Gary Jolly, Brittany Mason, Kenny McGrady, Tarnie W. Adams and Velda Transou on March 17; and Keith Hawkins on March 18.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Kimberly and Wesley Bowers, who celebrated their 10th anniversary on March 8; Alan and Pat Sidden, who celebrate their anniversary on March 14; David and Linda Adams, who celebrate on March 16; and Scott and Julie McGrady Strickland, who celebrate their fifth anniversary on March 16.

Traphill had a low temperature of 32 degrees on March 9 and a high temperature of 56.1 degrees on March 5. There was .2 inch of rain during the week of Feb. 26-March 4.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.