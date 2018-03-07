Stone Mountain News

The Austin Fire Department will have a Bingo supper on Saturday. They will begin serving food at 5 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

There will be a hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on March 16 at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and lots of good fun.

Traphill Branch Library has several new books ready to check out including “The Senior Dummies’ Guide to Android Tips and Tricks: How to Feel Smart While Using Android Phones and Tablets” by Kevin Brandt, “The Senior Dummies’ Guide to iPhone and iPad Tips and Tricks: How to Feel Smart While Using Apple Phones and Tablets” by Kevin Brandt and “Still Me” by Jojo Moyes.

The Class of 1967 of North Wilkes High School will be having a reunion to commemorate 51 years since graduating on April 21 at 4 p.m. at the Brushy Mountain Smokehouse. If you were a member of this class, pass the word on to any classmates you’ve kept in touch with. If you’re on Facebook, join our page at North Wilkes High School Class of 1967. Let me know if you’re planning on coming, so we can plan accordingly.

Congratulations to the North Wilkes High School girls varsity basketball team for winning the semifinals. They will be going on to compete at the state level.

Condolences go to the family of Amanda Wilmoth Hodge, who died on March 1. Her parents are Sonny Jo Wilmoth and Janice Johnson Wilmoth. Grandparents are Jimmy and Ruby Johnson and Linda Wilmoth.

Happy birthday wishes go to Matt Daye, Ethan Lewis Baker, Elmer Billings and Helen Johnson on March 5; Tony Triplett, Mason Joines, Phillip Sidden, Kella Ann Hutchison and Benny Bowers on March 6; Elsie Holbrook, Bobby Smith and Carter Reed Kennedy on March 7; Christie Hamby and Anita K. Alexander on March 8; Willie (Bud) Kennedy, Amy Bowers and Casey Prevette on March 10; and Jean Blevins on March 11.

Traphill had a low temperature of 32.3 degrees on Feb. 27 and a high temperature of 61.3 degrees on Feb. 25. There was .6 inch of rain during the week of Feb. 26-March 4. There was quite a few trees that came down from all the high winds we had. Don’t forget that the time changes next weekend to Daylight Savings Time. We have to set our clocks FORWARD and lose an hour’s sleep on Saturday night.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.