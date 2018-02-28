Stone Mountain News

Bobby Trott will be preaching at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. If Stone Mountain State Park is closed due to bad weather, there will be no service.

There will be a hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on March 16 at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and lots of good fun.

Traphill Branch Library has several new books ready to check out including “Out of the Ordinary” by Jen Turano, “Night Moves” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Out of the Ashes” by Tracie Peterson, “Refuge Cove” by Janet Daily and “Sea Before Us” by Sarah Sundin.

Congratulations to Ralee Bare, who recently took first place for girls ages 12-13 in the state Elks’ Lodge Hoop Shoot. She will now advance to the southeast central regional contest in Middletown, Maryland, on March 10. Way to go, Ralee!

Get well wishes go to Ginger Lehman, who fell last week; and to Violet Billings, who has been sick.

Condolences go to the families of Clyde Sparks, son of Ed Sparks, who died on Feb. 24, and his cousin, Marty Sparks, son of Bud and Shirley Sparks, who died on Feb. 25 in Indianapolis.

Happy birthday wishes go to Allen Daniel Butcher on Feb. 26; Michael Eugene Higgins on Feb. 27; John Lawrence Settle, Louise Royall, Diane Sidden and Cameron Billings on Feb. 28; Ben Byrd, Ralph Anthony Holbrook, Earl Poteat, Mason Wagoner, Josh Wiles and Chad Joines on March 1; Chandler Johnson on March 2; Rosa Wood Letasz, Caleb Johnston, Judy Billings and Larry Dancy on March 3; and McKenna Jolly and Danny Bauguess on March 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Johnny and Jolene Johnson, who celebrate their 44th anniversary on March 2.

Traphill had a low temperature of 43.8 degrees on Feb. 18 and a high temperature of 74.8 degrees on Feb. 22. There was .4 inch of rain during the week of Feb. 19-25. Have you noticed some of the trees showing blooms with all this warm weather?

