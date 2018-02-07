Stone Mountain News

There will be a hot dog supper at the BROC Austin Meal Site on Friday at 5 p.m. followed by Bingo at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes and lots of good fun.

Make plans to support the Traphill Fire Department on Feb. 17 by going by and eating spaghetti at 5:30 p.m. This will be followed with a silent auction and a cake walk. This will be a great way to enjoy a cold winter evening. If you make crafts and would like to donate items for auction, they would be much appreciated.

Traphill Branch Library has several new books ready to check out including “Sisters Like Us” by Susan Mallery and “Holding the Fort” by Regina Jennings. Remember the new hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Condolences go to the family of Michael Wiles, who died on Jan. 30; and the family of Nonnie Royal, who died on Feb. 4.

Happy birthday wishes go to Jill Woodie on Feb. 5; Brittany Chambers on Feb. 6; Kase Woodie on Feb. 7; Josh Wiles and Joann Hutchens on Feb. 8; Austin Sloan, Joann Hutchison, Kayla Cothren Johnston, Hunter Ayers and Lauren Richardson on Feb. 9; and Kimberly Kennedy and Ricky Johnson on Feb. 11.

Happy anniversary wishes go to Jill and Joe Woodie, who celebrate their 40th anniversary on Feb. 5; Melanie and Jack Wagoner, who celebrate their 21st anniversary on Feb. 8; and Bob and Rosa Wood Letasz, who celebrate their fifth anniversary on Feb. 9.

Traphill had a low temperature of 20.1 degrees on Feb. 3 and a high temperature of 55.4 degrees on Jan. 29. There was 1 inch of rain along with a dusting of snow before it started freezing during the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

Ola K. Norman may be reached at 336-957-8920 or Onorman@wilkes.net.