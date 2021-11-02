West Main: The MVP of Halloween

Kitsey Burns Harrison

Elkin’s West Main St. residents deserve all the kudos for being the MVP of Halloween. The neighborhood has become so popular with trick or treaters in recent years that the Police Department actually blocks off a portion of the street to make it safer for kids and families.

Perhaps because many festivities were cancelled last year amid pandemic safety concerns, Halloween this year, which also fell during a weekend, seemed to more than make up for cancelled plans in 2020. Jonesville kicked off spooky season with an early trick or treating event the weekend prior to Halloween on its Greenway trail. Nearby Yadkinville and Boonville held events for trick or treaters on Friday. Elkin celebrated All Hallow’s Eve starting on Saturday with Farmers Market vendors offering candy for kids as well as costume contests for pets and children. Downtown businesses in Elkin got in on the fun throughout the day Saturday passing out treats for pint-sized princesses, superheroes, ghosts and so much more.

West Mainers pulled out all the stops on Sunday for the main event with numerous homes featuring elaborate decorations from the spookiest (a giant-sized creepy clown-like figure dangling a child by its ankle) to the cutest (everyone’s favorite cuddly cookie-munching blue monster the size of a house!) Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church set the scene with fantastic sound effects and music, smoke and bubbles. The church goes all out with its decorations each year.

One resident of West Main St. said well over 1,000 trick or treaters came to their house and they ran out of candy well before 7 p.m. She said after they ran out of candy they resorted to giving away bouncy balls from her son’s collection and her daughter’s pencil collection.

She said it was “nuts, but loads of fun.”

Another West Main resident said she has been participating since she moved to the street in 2004. She said she loves doing it to see the enjoyment of the kids.

As an official Elkin resident this year, I was so excited to take my four-year old son to this fun tradition. It felt like the trick or treat scene from a movie. Watching Cullen trot hand-in-hand with his friends up to the doorsteps of houses along the street in his Stitch costume is a memory I will carry with me for a long while. My (witch’s) hat is off to the residents of West Main!

