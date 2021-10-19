To the Editor:

In response to Ballard letter published on Oct. 13.

Democrats buy votes by transferring wealth to lesser earners. Taxing ‘the rich’ and profitable corporations, since 1964 they have transferred over $22 trillion to increasingly dependent blocs who vote reliably Democrat (LBJ’s Great Society). Each election requires more wealth redistribution and heavier taxes, as in Mr Biden’s spending plan. The rich and wealthy corporations are required to pay ‘Their Fair Share’, defined only by its increase every four years. But ever-heavier taxation risks Capital Flight; when Pfizer moved its HQ to Ireland, and Burger King to Canada, capital available for new investment declined along with future affluence. “Fundamentally, Socialism is nothing but a theory of ‘just’ distribution…for Socialism, the problem of distribution is THE economic problem” (vonMises, L). I can’t pinpoint the exact point when wealth transfer becomes Socialism, but Capital Flight suggests we must be getting pretty close.

Richard Merlo

Elkin