Letter to the editor: We deserve better

In small towns it is no secret that secrets are hard to keep. How the North Carolina Republican Party hosted a celebration fundraiser in Coley Hall at the Liberty (commonly known as 222 or Angry Troll) in Downtown Elkin on December 5th with little public knowledge is impressive yet tellingly tragic.

Impressive because a who’s who of Republican names were in attendance: Senator Thom Tillis, NC Speaker of the House Tim Moore, former Congressman Mark Walker, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and newly-elected NC Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger, Jr. to name a few. Undoubtedly, local Republican leaders were in attendance as well. The North Carolina Republican Party posted dozens of photos showing attendees without masks, hugging, disregarding simple life-saving guidelines to combat COVID-19; they quickly took the online photo album down after the Raleigh News & Observer ran an article covering the event.

The tragic part is that it has been widely known that Surry County, along with a majority of counties across North Carolina, is experiencing alarmingly high community spread of COVID-19 and local and statewide hospitals were staring capacity limitations and being overwhelmed straight in the eye. This reality has only worsened in the month following the event as Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is at capacity, as are the larger hospitals in Winston-Salem.

At the time of the event the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in their Interim Guidelines for Meeting Rooms and Event Spaces, limited gatherings to 100 or 30% of capacity; whichever is less.

A representative of Coley Hall at the Liberty stated to the News & Observer that they were currently hosting events of 175 people or less when asked about the number of attendees to the December 5th Republican event. It only takes a quick drive by the Angry Troll at 222 on a normal Friday or Saturday night to confirm that. On December 18th, ownership partner in the Liberty and Angry Troll as well as Elkin Town Board Member Cicely McCulloch was asked for comment by the News & Observer following news that the Liberty Catering Chef had been hospitalized with COVID-19. McCulloch stated the she told the GOP event organizers of his hospitalization stating, “I did call the GOP, and spoke with the person in charge of the function, asked if anyone had contracted (the virus), because of the negative press we have been getting.”

Regardless of how one may feel about COVID-19, imagine the reality of needing medical care or someone you love needing medical care in a hospital setting for a medical condition not associated with COVID-19 like a heart attack or stroke. Now imagine modern standards of care being unavailable because the facility is overwhelmed with patients suffering life-threatening issues related to COVID-19 in addition to the patients in need of care for more normal medical issues. That is reality.

We deserve better. Most everyone is suffering in the midst of this pandemic. But we deserve better from those we entrust to lead. Focusing on the safety and health of our community shouldn’t be a result of“ the negative press we have been getting.”

Knowing our local elected officials well enough to believe they have regard for life, it is disheartening to know that public image and in this specific case revenue overshadowed their better angels in saying no to such a detrimental event.

In the meantime, it is time for Mayor Bishop, Commissioner McCulloch, or any of the other Elkin Town Board Members to speak up, take responsibility, and even apologize for such a lack of leadership in this most trying time of any of our lives.

West Caudle

Elkin