Here’s your sign: the 2020 Christmas star

“For we have seen His star in the East.”

– Matt. 2:2, The Bible

In this pauperized year of the virus, behold, we’re getting blessed with a Christmas star.

It’s not THE Christmas star, the original, the one that guided the wise men to the Christ child on the first Christmas. But it is a heavenly reminder during a pressing time that there’s still a promise of peace on earth, goodwill to men.

Not in nearly 500 years will the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn appear so close together and become our Christmas Star 2020. Bright in the western sky after sunset now, the two planets may be mistaken as one, bright, special star just three days before Christmas Eve. The Great Conjunction, as astronomers are calling it, will happen on the winter solstice, Monday.

Just in time for Christmas. And we sure could use an extra little present in this troubling year.

“This will still be quite a striking sight,” according to a NASA statement.

Over the years the famous Star of Bethlehem has tried to be dismissed as a comet or a planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter some 2,000 years ago, when astronomical data were sketchy. But no natural explanation of the special star has been satisfactory. The Star of Bethlehem only could have been a miracle of God.

Most of us know the classic Christmas carol “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” penned by North Carolina-born songwriter R. Fisher Boyce in a Tennessee milk barn and published in 1940, the story goes.

But as I gaze up to the heavens this Christmas I also will recall a more earthy, little-known 1999 work, “The Christmas Sign,” by Southern comedian Bill “Here’s Your Sign” Engvall.

“People have been looking for signs since the beginning of time,” Engvall said in a serious moment. “You know what’s interesting? I always come back to the same one (sign) – that star up in the sky.”

Following that star, the Magi of Bible fame walked or rode some 500 to 1,000 miles over six to eight weeks while trekking through hostile Roman territory and following the sign provided by that star.

“Such a journey would have required great courage and conviction of faith,” historian Dennis Jamison reported in The Washington Times newspaper in 2013. “They (Magi) honestly did not fully know their destination. Amazingly enough, foreigners, not of the Jewish faith, were the ones who travelled upon a great and dangerous journey to offer incredibly valued gifts to an unknown and unproven infant ‘king.’ ”

The Christmas star of 2020 offers nowhere near such significance. Astronomers are excited because Jupiter with its cloud bands and four big moons and Saturn with its rings will appear side by side within a binocular’s field of view, says the internet website space.com. Lowell Observatory in Arizona will stream the event live starting at 7 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrRcfaWutLQ on the internet.

The last time the two planets were this close was in 1623, but at that time they were too close to the sun to be seen. The last visible Great Conjunction was on a morning in 1226, a time when Genghis Khan was conquering Asia. The planets again will be this close come 2080.

This season’s Great Conjunction of planets offers a celestial reminder that in the midst of temporary troubles and tribulations, there remains a higher and greater hope from above. And the Christmas offer of hope and joy and peace has stubbornly persisted steadfastly through centuries of troubles. In a season of virus and other ills we, too, can come back to “that star up in the sky.”

Here’s your sign.