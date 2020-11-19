Drones on Mars – not like in the movies

If only Orville and Wilbur Wright could see this.

Inside the latest Mars rover now en route to the Red Planet is what they’re calling a Mars helicopter. With Mars shining brightly in the night sky in the east after sundown now, I can almost see on TV Magnum P.I. with his helicopter-pilot buddy stirring up red dust on Mars while looking for bad guys though no one else is there.

The Mars helicopter, actually, looks like a little drone. It’s only four pounds, has two propellers, four spindly legs and looks like a miniature lunar lander like those that took astronauts to the moon beginning in 1969.

Even though Mars has less than one percent of the air that’s on Earth, NASA engineers believe that they can whip the propellers around fast enough to fly on the planet that’s on average 140 million miles away. The drone’s rotors will spin about eight times faster than those on an Earth helicopter, about 2,400 revolutions a minute.

“There’s a very good chance that we’ll pull it off,” said Bob Balaram, NASA Mars helicopter chief engineer, in an internet video.

If Balaram and company can pull it off, sometime in the spring they’ll be flying a drone on Mars before Walmart or Lowes will be flying drones here in the hometown carrying to us a quart of milk or a bag of nails, as has been promised. Martians will have drone service before us.

The Mars drone will scout the Red Planet’s landscape from above, looking for prime sites for new rovers that will extend searches for signs of primordial life. If the drone can fly, then other more useful aircraft may be possible on Mars.

Somehow, the prospect of drones and rovers on Mars is deflating. That’s not at all what I have been expecting following numerous science-fiction shows about astronauts on Mars.

Instead of astronauts walking slowly in wonder after landing on Mars and facing dangers like sandstorms or monsters, as in the movies, in the next decade earthmen instead will fight over who gets the drone joystick.

“Oh, c’mon Bob, let me have it awhile. I want to fly the drone.”

“Hey, Bill, how long are you going to be playing with that thing? We need to get to work here.”

I count 40 Mars movies that have been made since the Edison Company, founded by famous inventor Thomas A. Edison, in 1910 made a four-minute silent film, “A Trip to Mars,” in which an Earth professor is threatened by giant Martian trees with hands and finally a giant devil with Batman ears. You can watch it at: https://archive.org/details/youtube-np7VImsSMQM on the internet.

My favorite Mars movie is the more realistic 2015 “The Martian,” about an abandoned astronaut and his dramatic rescue. But honorable mention goes to my first Mars movie, viewed at the old Reeves movie theater in downtown Elkin in 1964. During “Robinson Crusoe On Mars” I sat with a kid’s spellbound wonder as, again, a stranded astronaut fought for survival, battling lack of air, hunger, thirst, isolation and alien slave masters.

The Ingenuity drone took off in the belly of the Perseverance rover July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA intends to land Perseverance in Jezero Crater on Mars on Feb. 18. Two or three months later the drone will begin the first of five preprogrammed test flights, with the first one to take the drone up to 10 feet high and six feet forward. They hope to get the drone up to 160 feet before it’s all over. Its solar batteries began charging Aug. 7 while in space, considered an important success in the mission.

Perseverance would be NASA’s fifth rover on Mars. Rover landings began in 1997.

Rovers have driven remotely as far as 28 miles on the Martian surface. NASA hopes drones will be able to fly much further. Rover Curiosity is the only one operating currently following its 2012 landing.

Next, NASA hopes to send a drone to Titan, the big moon of Saturn, starting in 2026.