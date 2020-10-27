Lynda Black

I come by my cheap ways honest. For instance, my mother refused to spend money on Halloween costumes. Only she was just as tight with her creativity. Each year, I had the same costume. I was a hobo. I wanted a costume from Roses or KMart, remember when those stores were everywhere? A onesie with strings tied at the back of the neck while the legs had to be rolled up or were way too short. I didn’t care, it was store bought and I wanted it. A mask came with it, a plastic one with slits for the eyes, the nose, and the mouth, held in place by a lone thin elastic band stretched around the head. The only downside, the condensation from breathing. Each year, I pleaded for a store bought costume but nope, I was a hobo.

I’d fetch a rope from Dad’s work truck. “Now tie it around your waist,” my Mom would say as she gestured with her cigarette. I wore a plaid flannel shirt, a Christmas gift from my grandparents each year. Every grandkid, boy or girl, received a flannel shirt even the grandkids living in Miami.

Yes, my costume consisted of jeans, a rope belt, and flannel shirt. The finishing touch, a streak of soot across each cheek. I resembled a linebacker, from the neck up, and any child in my hometown from the neck down, except for the rope belt.

Mom and an aunt drove my cousins, siblings, and I around in the Green Machine, Mom’s station wagon. We rode loosey goosey in the very back. No seat belts? No problem. Mom drove us to friends’ and relatives’ houses because the threat of razor blades in candy was real. She’d pull into a driveway and seven or more kids, depending on which aunt rode shotgun and brought her brood along, tumbled over the back seat. We threw open the doors, poured out of the car, and raced to the front door. Trick or Treat!

Often, I traded candy with a cousin so I could wear their mask. That’s how I know about the condensation. Oh, I forgot about the bandana. I’d comb the woods for the perfect stick, place balled up newspaper in the middle of the bandana, then tie the four corners around the stick. I’d carry it over one shoulder as if it held all my belongings and my disappointment of once again being a hobo.

Any wonder, as an adult, I tried to right this wrong? I signed up to help at a local fire department’s haunted trail. Remember the part of me being cheap? I dug out the trash bag full of my gosh awful bridesmaid dresses from the 1980s. Turns out my Mom was right when she told me, “You better hold on to these, you may need them one day.” The bag held a pastel rainbow of pinks, yellows, peach, and even a royal blue, all gowns with puffy sleeves and full skirts. I glammed up ‘80s style until the dress was trashed then I just pulled out another one and kept trucking.

To complete the look, my blonde wig managed to be teased high on top of my head yet flowing to my knees and my zombie mask covered my eyes only. No condensation that way. A glow in the dark knife was my only accessory, other than my constant screaming. I worked the look and my piece of the trail, even gave my character a name. I zipped along, the trail, cued the funeral home folks when a group approached, and jumped out of a black plastic wall to scare the bejesus out of people. It took about five years of these shenanigans to satisfy my inner child. I retired from the volunteer gig then a few years later, the trail closed. A couple of summers ago, I ran into another haunted trial volunteer on Elkin’s Main Street. She recognized me from a distance and yelled out my character’s name for all to hear, Barbie Gone Bad.

Lynda Black lives in eastern Wilkes County and still enjoys scaring people every chance she gets.