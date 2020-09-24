If you love this column, yooou might be a …

If you’ve ever been too drunk to fish – yooou might be a …

– Jeff Foxworthy

In these raw times of multicultural sensitivity, it falls on me to speak out for social justice for yet another neglected, downtrodden, oppressed group of Americans.

I’ll holler it out. Y’all, it’s time for change. Imeanit. Imeanit rait now.

That’s because of disturbing news from Down East. A barbecue restaurant there called Redneck BBQ Lab got kicked out of a Selma, N.C., mall even before it had an opportunity to open because of its name. And not the BBQ part or Lab.

Restaurant owner Jerry Stephenson said he was asked at the last minute to change the name because it might be offensive.

Opening in 2016, Stephenson’s Benson, N.C., restaurant’s website proudly proclaims the motto: “God – Family – Country – BBQ.”

“If this place was called ‘Old South Barbecue’ or ‘Confederate Road Barbecue’ I could see where that singular point could be something,” Stephenson told Raleigh TV station WRAL.

But the barbecue joint’s name is not offensive. That’s because people of that persuasion love the name. It’s a badge of honor. Don’t censor (the R-word). Celebrate it.

To explain, I present to you now the king of Southern comedy, Jeff Foxworthy, from Atlanta, for an explanation:

(silence)

Actually, I don’t know Foxworthy, don’t have a statement from him and don’t know if he’s ever been to Redneck BBQ Lab. If he has, I’d expect we would have heard from him on TV by now: “If you’ve ever been to Redneck BBQ Lab, yooou might be a …”

So let me explain: (the R-word) to a (R-person) is like calling an American a Yankee Doodle, calling a native-born North Carolinian a Tar Heel. We love it (except those from Duke). We hear (the R-word), and we just might bust out in song and dance.

Stephenson said he used to use old trash cans to smoke meat.

“People would look at us and go, ‘Look at those bunch of rednecks cooking barbecue in a trash can,’ ” Stephenson told the TV station. “I laughed so hard about it, I ended up trademarking the name ‘Redneck Convection Oven.’ “

After winning multiple barbecue awards, including from WRAL, the pit master said he was going to build a second barbecue joint at a prime location along I-95. Old North State Food Hall, to open in November, will be the nation’s first roadside food court, according to WRAL, hosting a number of restaurants and one bar that will offer “professionally curated North Carolina cuisine that reflects our state’s deep agricultural history.” Doesn’t sound like a bunch of (R-word) joints to me.

Regrettably, the Down East practice of soaking pulled pork in vinegar and tossing in enough red peppers to make the meat nearly inedible is a part of our state’s heritage. A shameful part of our heritage, but a part of our heritage nonetheless. Everybody knows you put vinegar and pepper in your collard greens. Here in western N.C. we know that you put brown sugar and molasses in barbecue.

However, that’s not the reason for banning Redneck BBQ (though it should be). “The name (R-word) could scare other vendors and customers away,” according to The Johnstonian News newspaper, quoting the food court owner.

The only folks I’ve ever known offended by the word were from north of the Mason-Dixon Line. For instance, native Minnesotan Garrison Keillor, at one time public radio’s biggest star, would refuse to tell (R-word) jokes on his annual Saturday-night variety show devoted entirely to jokes sent in by listeners. “I … I just won’t,” I once heard Keilor say, unable to explain. I thought it insensitive to another group’s treasured culture.

Keillor and friends need to know my favorite story about this. Back in 1988 when N.C. Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan was running for governor, I once heard, he was campaigning Down East.

Jordan was a multi-millionaire lumberman from Montgomery County. Whenever I saw him performing official duties in the state capital, he wore immaculate $500 pinstripe suits, perfectly coiffed silver hair, not a strand out of place, and he spoke softly and properly and deliberately with no accent. Jordan was the picture of a proper gentleman. In all my days I never saw a prettier man, not even Govs. Jim Hunt or Jim Martin.

I never found confirmation of this story but I’ll tell it anyway, for illustration. During a campaign stop a good ol’ boy allegedly up and asked Jordan, “What are you going to do for us rednecks?” Jordan replied, “I’m a redneck.”

Wellll, if Bob Jordan is a (R-word), what do you think that makes me – a good ol’, long-haired, unshaven, frequently unkempt country boy?

And for those here in the hometown who have read all of this and are still wondering just what is a (R-word), let me answer in Jeff Foxworthy style:

If you start a protest ‘cause they don’t serve Pabst Blue Ribbon at Elkin Brewfest, yooou might be a …