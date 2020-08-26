Two picks for North Carolina’s Mount Rushmore

So just who should be on North Carolina’s Mount Rushmore? A granite mountain in South Dakota proclaims George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln as American icons – leaders whose faces carved on a mountaintop there are proclaimed as representatives of who we are and who we strive to be.

Unless the folks at Grandfather Mountain allow someone to start carving up there, North Carolina will have no Tar Heel version of Mount Rushmore. So we have to satisfy ourselves with having two hallowed figures on display and representing our state in National Statuary Hall.

Each state gets to put two statues in the hall, which is the old U.S. House chamber in the Capitol in Washington. Now, North Carolina is represented to the nation and to the world by statues of two governors from generations ago: Civil War-era Gov. Zeb Vance and the so-called education governor, Charles Aycock, first governor of the 20th Century.

That’s about to change. A new generation of North Carolinians is seeking new icons to express the unique greatness of the Tar Heel state.

One’s already been decided: 20th Century Christian evangelist Billy Graham, from Charlotte. Republicans in state government in 2015 decided on Graham to replace Aycock as a representative of our state and our people. A model of a new Graham statue has been approved by a state legislative committee, and the planned sculpture now awaits congressional approval.

“When people from all over the country and all over the world walk through Washington and say North Carolina has two choices to be in here, what do we want them to be?” former state Rep. Dan Soucek, a big booster of a Graham statue, told the big Charlotte newspaper. Soucek worked for Billy Graham’s son Franklin at the Samaritan’s Purse charity in Boone before entering politics.

We haven’t yet been allowed a peek at the forthcoming Graham statue. But famous Charlotte sculptor Chas Fagan will create the work of art, and he’s good. Fagan created, for instance, the statue of President Reagan in the Capitol Rotunda and the dramatic, 14-foot, bronze Freedom’s Charge sculpture of two Revolutionary War soldiers that’s on display in Dallas. Check out the native Pennsylvanian’s website, chasfagan.com, and see for yourself. I sent Fagan an e-mail asking for an illustration of the new Graham statue but I did not hear back.

The Graham statue will be a contemporary change of pace for us. Graham is not a former governor, not even a onetime politician. But despite becoming a world celebrity, Graham never wandered far from North Carolina and came back here to stay in 1943, when he settled with his newlywed bride in Montreat, this side of Asheville. Graham died in 2018 at the age of 99.

And in spite of Graham’s world travels and his imposing voice and commanding presence in the pulpit of stadium religious meetings, he managed by all accounts to maintain pretty well a down-home, common-man lifestyle away from the TV cameras in North Carolina.

“I don’t know that I have done anything that anyone else hasn’t done,” Graham told us Charlotte-area news reporters when we were invited to his Montreat home in 1996 in advance of an upcoming crusade at the Panthers’ football stadium.

All that Graham had done was travel to 185 countries and preach to an estimated 210 million people with an estimated three million professing faith in Christ over a 60-year preaching ministry.

Wearing a washed denim jacket and jeans, he told us during that ‘96 press conference that he would have been just as happy being an unknown pastor of a small country church down in Swannoanoa Valley. His modest demeanor almost made me believe him. How indicative of so many working-class, humble, unheralded North Carolinians over the years and centuries who’ve made this state great.

Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on a replacement, if any, for the Vance statue in the National Hall. The pressure will be on for a progressive, multicultural figure to represent our state in Washington.

But I call for leaving ol’ Zeb in his place. The colorful, bombastic Vance, whose contrarian streak was a thorn in the side of the Confederate government during the Civil War, remains a fit symbol of the independent nature of so many Tar Heels.

I once told my tour guide in the Capitol an off-color story about Vance in Congress that I’d heard one time in school. The story depicted what an ornery ol’ cuss Vance was. “I can’t repeat that,” the prim and proper guide told me. “No, you can’t,” I agreed. And I won’t here.

Just be assured that Vance, an antipodal figure to Graham, symbolizes another side of us Tar Heels that should not be denied. Or abandoned.

