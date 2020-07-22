The cock who chased ‘the essential things’

I was not a bad kid. I meant no harm in chasing Dad’s chickens. I had no expectations of catching one, certainly no intent of harming one. I’d charge at the flock of a half-dozen or so just once on any given summer day and then move on. There were too many other exploits awaiting a 7-year-old during the warm days with no school here in the hometown.

Then I came to the day when a little banty rooster would not run off with wings flapping as did the others. Instead, the rooster just stood his ground and stared at me. I halted and stared back.

He had been one of my Easter chicks, the red one. In the basement of the old Walker’s five-and-dime variety store on West Main in downtown Elkin, Mom let me select four chicks. I picked red, blue, green and yellow ones, as they used to dye the down of the birds while still in the egg, I was told. That’s no longer legal, I hear.

The defiant rooster had been the red chick and my favorite from the start. The chicks’ colored fuzz gradually were replaced by regular white feathers.

Now, dumbfounded by the rooster who refused to flee, I turned to walk off. The rooster followed. So I started to run. He, likewise.

Thus did Sassy, as I called him, teach me the chasing game. When Dad would let the chickens out of the henhouse to forage, and then he’d leave, I’d fake a charge at Sassy and turn and run. Sassy chased.

We had the cute little game going till one autumn Saturday morning when, as I looked back to make sure Sassy was still on my heels, I tripped on an exposed black-oak tree root. The next thing I saw were flapping white feathers.

Sassy left two long spur marks down my cheek, highlighted by blood-red mercurachrome applied by Mom. At the start of school Monday, teacher Sally Woodruff called me up to her desk and asked what happened. “My rooster got me,” I honestly replied. The late Miss Sally just laughed and laughed and sent me back to my desk. No reporting to Child Protection that day.

Nearly 60 years later, I’m missing Sassy, thanks to recent news out of France about the passing there of famous Maurice the rooster. On the small French island of Oleron, Maurice (and his owner) got sued last year by city-slicker neighbors who objected to his crowing in the early mornings. The court case made national news and Maurice a celebrity. A petition in support of Maurice got 140,000 signatures.

Maurice won in court, with the judge declaring: “This rooster was not being unbearable. He was just being himself.”

I have the fine New York Times newspaper columnist Roger Cohen to thank for reporting (6/27) Maurice’s passing in May due to a common avian respiratory infection. And for a memorial testimony attributed to Maurice and written by an adoring neighbor. The tribute to the rooster is too long to quote in its entirety here, but I repeat at least this snippet, straight from the rooster’s heart:

“I am not a hero. That’s an overused word. I spoke my own truth. I did what came naturally to me. Many things change but the essential things do not.

“The sun sets. The sun rises. Shaking my wattles, raising my head, I had to greet the morning. I could never resist, and why should I have? I had to crow. This was my particular joy, my particular thing. Each of us has one. Honor it.”

Sassy and I had our own particular thing, and the chase was cute and was fun and it was ours and ours alone. As I glanced back I’d see his upturned beak and little yellow legs just a-pumpin’. I couldn’t see his eyes very well, as they were off to the sides of his head. But I most certainly noted exuberant excitement in his beady little eyes: Ha-ha, I’ve got the goofy, plump kid on the run again. This is something to crow about.

Yes, it was, Sassy. Honor it. Each one of us, honor “the essential things.”