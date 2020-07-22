Letter to the Editor

To The Editor:

America’s minority poor continue to blame their poverty on others. The latest nonsense insists that ‘White Supremacy’, a belief that non-white groups are seen as inherently inferior, is holding minorities back. But successful white men aren’t very ‘Supreme’; what they’ve been able to achieve has been by way of Middle Class Values, defined as follows: (1) idleness is bad (2) no children before marriage (3) work hard (4) avoid substance abuse and crime (5) practice self-control and delayed gratification. If US minorities lived by these values, there would be no further talk of ‘White Supremacy’. Rather, Brown/Black men would be ‘Supreme’.

Richard Merlo

Elkin