This vacation, we’ll swing with Tarzan

So where’re you taking me this year? Myrtle Beach?

Every year she wants to go to Myrtle in South Carolina for vacation. But not this year. And it’s not because of the virus or delayed travel plans.

“It’s a surprise,” I respond slyly, with a grin at the right corner of my mouth.

Since she doesn’t read the ‘paper, I can go ahead and tell you. I’m taking her to a tree house.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek debuted in March near Gatlinburg, Tenn. It promises eight “unique” tree houses designed and built by “Treehouse Masters” TV host Pete Nelson along with Nelson Treehouse Supply.

The photo I saw shows a mountain cabin with a wraparound porch sitting on two beams held up by corner posts about 10 feet off the ground. There is an eight-step deck staircase on one corner.

It’s “perfect for those who want a more adventurous getaway,” according to the Norton website.

But I see it as the world’s biggest and most luxurious tree stand.

“So, you see any deer yet?” I imagine asking her while lying on a lounger with drink by my side and camo cap covering my eyes. “No? Well, I’m taking a nap. And don’t wake me for nothing less than a six-pointer.”

So after about 4½ minutes she pipes up, “So now what do we do?”

“Wanna try getting a rope and swinging among the trees like Tarzan?” I suggest.

And things start going downhill from there.

Fortunately I have a backup plan. If a vacation up in a tree does not win her heart, how about frolicking in the snow?

In Florida.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is expected to open in Tampa in November. It will offer a 400-foot platform with a 60-foot drop covered in man-made snow and made for tubing. If you want to come along with us, they have tubes made for six.

The resort also will have an alpine-like village and 10,000-square-foot snow dome, under which “guests can build snowmen or snow castles,” the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. The dome and snow “hill” will be lit at night in a colorful light show, the newspaper added.

“But what about the outlet mall?” she asks. Myrtle Beach has two, and she’ll find a way to drag me to both as well as to the Broadway shopping center before our time there is mercifully through.

I’m getting desperate. So I angle instead for a shorter trip, up the mountain toward Banner Elk and North Carolina’s first alpine coaster.

“What’s that?” she says.

Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster opened in May across from Sugar Mountain. You get in a two-person bobsled and slide 3,160 feet down a mountain. All you have to do is hold on. Tight.

“You’re looping, dipping or turning — there is no point where you are just riding,” according to co-owner Eric Bechard in a promotional statement. “It’s very fast.”

For extra fun, I’m thinking of a big, heavy pizza lunch just before strapping her in.

I had a lot of fun in Myrtle when I was a kid during the old Chatham mill vacation week, the third week in July, when you could meet half the population of Elkin somewhere along Ocean Boulevard.

But they’ve torn down the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion arcade and dance hall plus the amusement park across the street, they’ve scattered out the newer attractions that require a lot of driving and fighting traffic, and the last time that I walked Ocean Boulevard at night the seediness of the place spooked me.

And besides, states like Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are blaming Myrtle for outbreaks of COVID-19. TV station WBTW one afternoon counted only 12 percent of Ocean Boulevard strollers wearing masks, so they started requiring them. W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice said “think twice” before traveling to Myrtle.

“Oh, why don’t we try something new and exciting this year?” I ask.

“OK,” she compromises. “North Myrtle Beach.”

Think I’ll go and swing a while and yell like Tarzan.