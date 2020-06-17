The Preacher and the Deacon

Like most mothers I think that my children are special. Jane, a librarian at Summit School in Winston-Salem and David, a former buyer for U.S. Navy retail stores, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, are talented, intelligent, and contributing members of society. I am so proud of them. However, when they were youngsters in the l950s, I sometimes had my doubts as to how they would turn out. The following story illustrates why I had these apprehensions:

It was 1955: my husband Cotton and I were members of the First Baptist Church of Elkin, North Carolina. Reverend Howard J. Ford, pastor, had married us in a double wedding ceremony in December of 1950. My best friend Tommye Jo Darnell and her fiancé Thad Hinshaw from Boonville were married at the same time.

Preacher Ford and one of the deacons of the church, Mr. Guy Mathis, had come to our little home at 121 Harris Avenue for a visit. David was almost two; Jane was a couple of years older. Cotton, for some reason, was otherwise occupied and did not participate in the visit or share in my acute embarrassment afterwards, even though he was in the next room.

We sat down in the living room. Preacher Ford and Mr. Mathis sat on the blue couch with the wooden armrests, and I sat in a matching chair opposite them. We began chatting about the weather and discussing various mundane subjects when David made his first appearance. David, a bit like Don Quixote, thought he was invincible when he had on a costume. He was wearing his blue sleepers and had the two-handled top of a double boiler on his head. This certainly broke the ice, and the preacher, the deacon, and I chuckled in amusement.

David left the room but soon returned with his sister Jane, who with her honey-gold naturally curly hair, looked deceptively angelic. Each of them was carrying a strand of toilet paper that they began to tear in little pieces and throw in the air. Soon it looked like it was snowing in our living room. Moving over to the couch, they began throwing their toilet paper snow on the heads of our distinguished guests. The two men were, by this time, extremely amused, not only by the antics of my creative children, but also by my obvious discomfort. By now I was praying for the visit to come to an end before anything else happened.

My prayers were not answered. David, who had left the room again, came back with a plastic soap container that he had picked up in the bathroom. He threw the plastic container at Preacher Ford, knocking his glasses askew. I was horrified, but the usually very dignified Preacher Ford and the straight-laced and stoic Deacon Mathis were by this time convulsed with laughter. The children remember that Reverend Ford had to wipe the tears from his eyes after the fiasco with the soap container. Thank heaven they both had a good sense of humor. They left soon afterwards and, if my memory is correct, never visited us again. After they were gone, I scolded my mischievous children and expressed my extreme embarrassment to my husband.