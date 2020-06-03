Virus leaving us with questions, innovation

Some thoughts as I shelter in place during the virus crisis:

We beat it

The novel coronavirus has proven not nearly as bad as it could have been or should have been. The U.S. bent but did not break: deaths a bit more than 100,000, not in the millions as predicted; infections less than two million, not tens of millions; hospitals under capacity. The reason? There are many but I offer just one: people took their precautions and did what they needed to do. The American spirit has proven strong and capable.

Schools

Virtual-distance learning, employed widely during the lockdown, will change our schools. Now that students and parents have gotten a taste of the ease and comfort and vast potential of education online, how do you get students back in body and in spirit into stuffy classrooms? The explosion of the home-schooling business (and it is a business) and other forms of so-called school choice presaged the upcoming, epoch changes in the education system in America.

The big, fancy school buildings of today may well become the museums of tomorrow.

Work

Ditto for employment. Once workers get a taste of working at home by computer/smartphone, how can you herd them back into cars and dangerous traffic and stuffy offices? A work-from-home movement now will grow strong and steady and will transform work life in ways that will also provide side benefits like stress reduction, a better home life, lower energy demands, less road-building/upkeep, less urban sprawl, fewer child-care woes and such.

Health care

For the first time my Live-in Patient got on the phone with her doctor for treatment. After about a 20-minute talk she got a prescription changed. Look for insurance companies to begin demanding now that, before going to the doctor, we first call the doctor – and the doctor take our calls – in an effort to try and eliminate some of the time and expense of office visits.

Senior holdouts will no longer be able to avoid computers and the internet any more than our grandparents were able to avoid telephones.

Charity

For the first time a woman stopped me in the main back aisle of the Superstore to tell me that she was a single mother out of work and to ask for a few extra bucks for food to supplement her church’s support. Look for a growing emphasis on charity work (e.g. Yadkin Valley Strong), and don’t forget to pick up a few extra items at the grocery store for the little free pantry at your nearby school or church.

Government

The powers-that-be tested the boundaries of how far they dare go and how much the American people will stand. Harassing and ticketing churchgoers during drive-in services at Easter in Kentucky and Mississippi and perhaps elsewhere were just one example. States including North Carolina began opening things back up only after people began publicly protesting in Raleigh and elsewhere.

Around the first of May the state began listing reported COVID-19 cases by communities, and our numbers were astounding. By mid-May, two months after the virus hit, by zip code we still only had: State Road – 0 cases (the champion), Elkin – 4, Jonesville – 5, Thurmond – 1, Dobson – 10, Ronda – 4, Boonville – 7.

The numbers have crepted up a bit since – at last check Dobson now has 38 cases, Elkin 30 – but still it begs the question: with such small numbers, why couldn’t we have kept our local work places like the North Elkin glass factory running and kept our churches open on Sundays? Why burden us with restrictions crafted for Charlotte and Raleigh?

The American spirit, as mentioned above, now will be tested from a different direction in the coming days. It’ll be up to us to write the final chapter by the way we vote. The fall campaign and election will be a barometer of how well we’ll come out in the aftermath of the crisis.

Newspapers

This one’s personal. During the crisis, as more people – presumably non-subscribers – were reading, newspapers begged for subscriptions, sometimes called a “contribution,” to support “local journalism” or some such. The Myrtle Beach newspaper even asked for contributions on top of subscriptions. Newspapers in North Wilkesboro and Salisbury responded to the crisis by cutting back on print editions; ink and paper are expensive. Another ‘paper in North Wilkesboro did away with paper and ink altogether and opted for becoming an online service only, while a ‘paper in Newland up in the mountains went out of business.

The newspaper industry took a big hit, as did many other businesses. “When businesses aren’t open, they don’t advertise,” onetime classmate and now Greensboro editorial page editor Allen Johnson explained. “Life for us ain’t been no crystal stair.”

Like schools, newspapers in the aftermath will be forced to do or die with a greater online presence. TV news, which mostly reads you news from newspapers via The Associated Press, can’t replace the ‘papers.

How well newspapers do now will dictate how well the craft of journalism in the U.S. will fare, and if newspapers die instead of do, the resulting blow to American participatory democracy will make the virus crisis seem like a warm, sunny day in the park.

***********