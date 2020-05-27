Indians on the warpath, again, in 21st Century

Since getting run out of Canada around 1600 and settling Down South, as the legend goes, the Catawba Indians have had to struggle for survival. They contended with competing tribes, the Shawnee, the Iroquois and others, but principally they fought the Cherokee.

In pioneering days the Catawbas earned a reputation of being friends with white settlers. That put them at odds with the Cherokee to the north and west who went to war with them because of it. Later, during the Cherokee War of 1776 during the Revolution, it was the Catawba who led the whites to remote Cherokee strongholds in the mountains with disastrous results for the Cherokee.

Catawba territory once reached up to the south banks of the Yadkin River, they say, but today the tribe has been reduced to possession of a modest 15-square-mile reservation south of Charlotte that is home to 841 tribe members. There’s no tourist industry there like the more prosperous Cherokee have up in western North Carolina.

The long-running, historic antagonism between the Carolinas’ two major native tribes makes what is happening these days, in the 21st Century, so ironic.

The Catawbas scored a coup in March when they won permission from the U.S. Department of the Interior to build their first casino and resort, a $273 million project, next to I-85 in Kings Mountain, N.C.

The Cherokee, with their own Harrah’s casinos and resort, built since 1995, were not amused. They’ve promised another war, this time one in federal court. The Cherokee claim North Carolina as their indigenous territory and say an off-reservation Catawba casino in our state would be 35 miles removed from the Catawbas’ reservation in that tribe’s home state, South Carolina.

“The federal government has no right or authority to create a new reservation for the Catawba Nation across state lines, into Cherokee historical territory, just to build a casino,” Chief Richard Sneed said in March.

On the other hand, Catawba Chief Bill Harris (no relation) said the tribe deserves the consideration already given to the Cherokee, who send $12,000 annually to every tribe member thanks to the tribe’s gambling businesses.

“It’s a righting of a wrong,” Harris said. “We have now regained what once belonged to us.”

In the meantime, the Cherokee are seeking to build another casino, near Bristol, Va.

The battle lines have been intriguing. U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham in South Carolina side with the Catawba, while Gov. Roy Cooper, state Senate leader Phil Berger, 37 other state senators and 16 county and town boards in the mountains side with the Cherokee. (Disclaimer: I have Cherokee in my family tree.)

It all has the makings of a bad, mixed-up cowboys-and-Indians TV show.

In 1988 Native American tribes in the U.S. won the right to gambling and casinos on tribal lands in contradiction to any state prohibitions. It’s an odd business for natives to promote, but it’s a lucrative one: 460 gambling operations by 240 tribes raise $27 billion, according to the National Indian Gaming Commission.

The booming business that preys on the poor and gullible gradually helped break down resistance to other gambling in America, most notably state lotteries that sprang up in wake of the natives’ casinos. North Carolina finally broke down and gave in and created a state lottery in 2005. Legalized gambling continues to expand in America to this day.

You can assert that the casinos are the natives’ revenge for generations of persecution, hardships and broken treaties inflicted on them.

Now all that’s left in this odd little story is for the Cherokee and Catawba to don war paint and headdresses along with business suits when they head to court.