A mountain jewel may lose its luster

Almost lost among all of the virus news of late was a startling announcement from the Southern Baptists that they are going to sell off Ridgecrest Conference Center near Black Mountain. The sale of the North Carolina mountains’ premiere summer camp and retreat center could spell the end of camps for kids there as well as church conferences for adults.

Ridgecrest strikes a most impressive presence, nested on a hillside next to the crest of the Blue Ridge and greeting travelers on I-40 with a towering, 195-foot white cross that hovers over a 1,200-acre campus.

Its owner, LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., decided to put Ridgecrest on the market a few weeks ago. LifeWay leaders declared that, though Ridgecrest is profitable, they should no longer run a conference center and summer youth camps, while also citing rising costs and an expected, depressing effect by the virus on the hospitality and travel industries.

“This was a painful decision,” LifeWay CEO Ben Mandrell told the Convention’s Baptist Press. “However, the decision is a necessary one.”

A Ridgecrest divestment would follow LifeWay’s closing its chain of 170 bookstores/gift shops last year and its sale in 2013 of Ridgecrest’s sister conference center, Glorieta, in New Mexico.

Glorieta was sold for $1 to a Texas nonprofit that has kept that camp running. The TV show “The Biggest Loser” has since used it as a backdrop.

No such promises, however, have been made for Ridgecrest. And losing it to a new owner with different ideas would be a tragedy.

Ridgecrest opened in 1909 with the backing of the State Baptist Convention as a site for mass church meetings. A 2002 expansion began turning a rustic mountain camp into a modern convention site that now includes a 300-seat auditorium and deluxe hotels – though with no TVs in rooms. A popular nine-foot statue of the late Billy Graham of nearby Montreat was added in 2016. Ridgecrest hosts 70,000 guests a year.

It’s closed now because of the virus and has canceled its June camps.

“Ridgecrest is just amazing,” fellow State Road resident and onetime neighbor Teresa Sparks told me. She and her minister-husband took church youth groups numbering as many as 55 at a time from here to camps.

“It is like everywhere you go on that campus it feels like God is right beside you,” Sparks wrote me. “Even today when we just ride by on I-40 I always smile and thank Him for all the sweet memories and the lives that He has changed and allowed us to be part of it.”

One Saturday night during a praise and worship session, Sparks said, a hometown youth went down to the front of the auditorium in the middle of the service to pray.

“All of a sudden, not only all of our youth were there praying, but probably a couple hundred teens went down front crying out to God,” she said.

Ridgecrest operates year-round, and after a big blizzard in 1993, another church-group chaperone, distant cousin Kay Trivette of Jonesville, remembers how a big snowball fight broke out. “Each trip was special,” she wrote me, “and we always came back spiritually renewed.”

I attended no summer camps there as a youth, but as an adult I spent two weekends and a full week there. And one other time during a weekend excursion to the Asheville area we booked a room there as hotel guests.

The campus is picturesque and strikingly serene, and you meet some fine people there. My Better Half loved the cafeteria. Though the road is narrow and harrowing, you can drive up to the massive cross, which doubles as a cell-phone tower, and pray and feel closer to Christ.

Let’s pray now that we don’t lose this glittering jewel tucked away in our mountains.

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Stephen-Harris-1.jpgStephen Harris Back in the Hometown