My brother Tommy and I grew up under rather unique circumstances in our five room house at 905 North Bridge Street in Elkin, North Carolina. We were a part of two separate environments: one with our mom and dad in the three rooms on the left side of the house, another with Grandma Chapman and Aunt Ollie in the two rooms on the right. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses because it was during the depression and material possessions were hard to come by. I can remember when my dad only made fifteen dollars a week. Notwithstanding, we had many happy but different experiences on both sides of the house. The one blessing that we had in abundance was love: Mom, Dad, Grandma Chapman, and Aunt Ollie loved us dearly.

For a time Mom and Dad worked on the evening shift at Chatham Manufacturing Company; they went to work at 4 p.m. and worked until 12 midnight. Tommy and I slept with Grandma and Aunt Ollie when we were youngsters, and for several years it was Grandma Chapman who prepared our breakfast and got us off to school in the morning.

We had never heard of the European continental breakfast: sweet rolls, fruit, and coffee, but that was the type of breakfast that Tommy and I had. We didn’t have croissants, but we had something much better: Grandma Chapman’s cinnamon buns.

My mother, who was an incredible cook, made cinnamon buns also; hers were different. She used yeast dough that she rolled out and cut into strips. Then she made a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter and spread it on each section. She rolled up the strips, pinched them together on the bottom, and baked them in the oven. They were wonderful. Mom made them occasionally for dessert.

Grandma Chapman’s cinnamon buns were her own original creation. She used biscuit dough filled with the same brown sugar, butter, cinnamon mixture that Mom used, then formed the dough into round cakes, and fried them in a frying pan on top of the stove. I am not exactly sure how she put the sugar mixture in them, but they were saturated with it. Brown and crusty on the outside, each bun contained so much of this delicious sweet goo that it was like spicy syrup inside. Biting down on one of these and into a pocket of this heavenly buttery liquid was a gastronomic delight. No croissant ever tasted so good!

Other kids may have been eating cereal with fruit, eggs with bacon, or some other hearty fare, but not Tommy and me; we began our day with a warm freshly made cinnamon bun and a steaming cup of hot coffee.

What if our energy did run out before lunch as the sugary high from our breakfast began to fade! We were fortified with something stronger than a protein breakfast. We were energized and empowered by the love that Grandma Chapman packed into every one of those scrumptious cinnamon buns.

