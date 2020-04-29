Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown -

Oh, great. With everything else that’s been going on, this is the last thing we need right now.

But first, a word of explanation.

On his deathbed in 1066 saintly King Edward the Confessor passed the English crown to his successor, Harold Godwinson. But on the famous Bayoux Tapestry — our only view of the big Middle-Ages news event — at Harold’s coronation all eyes turned not to him but to the sky.

“Harold is seen receiving news of the (Halley’s) Comet with fear in his eyes,” as the BBC described the scene.

After the comet, jolly ol’ England quickly proceeded to go to pot, history tells us, with the vicious Normans invading soon after and fatally shooting King Harold in the eye with an arrow in battle. They proceeded to chop up Harold’s corpse like a side of meat. Anglo-Saxon England fell into ignominy, never to recover.

So especially since the days of pitiful King Harold, comets have been viewed as an omen of ill, a predictor of disaster.

“You’ve come, have you?” Benedictine monk Eilmer of Malmesbury lamented the comet in his 1066 “Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.” “You’ve come, you source of tears to many mothers, you evil. I hate you!”

And now in the midst of today’s troubles due to the coronavirus comes word of a new comet to work its woe on our dispirited hearts.

Comet ATLAS, officially C/2019 Y4, has been heading towards us and will pass Earth on May 23.

Will ATLAS, named after its discoverer, the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System in Hawaii, bring us even greater calamity than the virus has wrought?

Pope Callixtus III excommunicated Halley’s Comet in 1456 as an “instrument of the devil,” and comets were seen by the Incas and Aztecs as signs of divine wrath presaging the Spanish conquistadors. Halley’s Comet in 1835-36 was blamed for: a large fire in New York, a Zulu massacre of Boers in South Africa and the Mexican slaughter of Texans at the Alamo.

Some feared Earth would be poisoned by the tail of Halley’s Comet in 1910. The deaths of Julius Caesar and Mark Twain were marked by the appearance of comets. When the last visible comet, Hale-Bopp, came in 1997, 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate sect committed suicide, expecting to beam up to an alien space ship supposedly accompanying the comet.

“All ancient cultures with historical records, western and eastern, looked at any new apparition in the sky, such as a comet, with apprehension,” University of Washington astronomy professor Woody Sullivan said during Hale-Bopp. “Something changing day to day in the sky was alarming.”

So we may become so rattled by the virus and shutdowns and social distancing and such that we may believe about anything associated with this new, “evil” comet.

A rebirth of the virus? Another plague worse than the virus? An Anglo-Saxon-style downfall of nations?

Hang tight and look to the skies and trust that this time that a comet will be just a comet.

Discovered Dec. 28, just three days before the coronavirus was reported in China, ATLAS initially astounded astronomers by brightening “at an almost unprecedented speed,” according to the space.com website. In short order they predicted the chunk of space ice and gas might become as bright in the sky as the planet Venus, high and bright now at eventide.

However, comets tend to disappoint and fall flat on their cosmic faces, proving not as spectacular as the hype had claimed. And indeed in mid-April reports began claiming that ATLAS had broken apart. It’s no longer expected to be visible.

Hooray. A good omen for us. Looks like we avoided that bullet.

But wait. Now they’re talking about a second comet, SWAN, aka C/2020 F8, discovered March 25, expected to pass us May 12, and in a month will be very low in the west-northwest after sunset. Double trouble. This can’t be good.

Nevertheless, let’s trust in better days ahead than those had by poor ol’ King Harold.

