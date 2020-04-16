Making do with the resources we have

Bill Colvard Contributing Columnist -

I love writing my column for The Tribune, but it’s a sad fact I don’t have the resources and access of a columnist from, oh let’s say, the New York Times, like, say, Maureen Dowd.

Now that the business of the world is being conducted online, Ms. Dowd was a little nervous about a FaceTime interview with Larry David, according to one of my favorite news sources, The Daily Front Row, which, in turn, got the lowdown from Dowd’s New York Times column. This information surprised me a little. If I were to be so lucky as to interview Larry David, I can’t imagine I’d be concerned about my appearance. He’s just another old, white, bald man, much like myself, except for being rich, famous and successful. Now those things might give me pause, but appearance, not so much.

But I am not here to question Maureen Dowd’s work process. I am here to learn from it. Anyhow, she called up Tom Ford to get his assistance on the matter of glamorous video-conferencing, and that was a wise move. Tom Ford knows more about glamour than any other living human being and whatever advice he had for Maureen Dowd has to be useful for the rest of us, as we tele-commute from home in our best jammies.

But this is what I mean when I say I don’t have the resources and access of Ms. Dowd. I do not have Tom Ford’s cell number on speed dial. My friend Lisa does live in the same building as he does (when he’s in New York), and I suppose I could have messaged Lisa a set of questions with which to grill him in the elevator, which is the usual setting for their acquaintance.

But there’s a global pandemic going on, and nobody in New York is going anywhere, and they certainly aren’t getting on an elevator with someone they don’t live with. And what if they were in the elevator together and before Lisa could ask my questions, she couldn’t stop herself from — well, not to put too fine a point on it — sniffing him. She has confided to me in pre-pandemic days that Tom Ford smells better than any human being on earth, and dare I risk both their lives by putting them in such close proximity that Lisa might not be able to resist going full Joe Biden on Tom’s neck.

I think not. I will have to get my information second-hand and so I depend once again on my friends at Daily Front Row.

According to their report, Tom’s advice to Maureen was to put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than her head, at about the top of it. I love the way we’re all just using whatever is lying around the house these days. A month or two ago, a special camera and adjustable tripod would have been necessary, but these days, an old laptop and a stack of books will do. Dowd was then advised to point the camera down into her eyes. Ford advised her to take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on her best side. You know, the best side of her face.

Well, here I have a problem. I have no idea which side of my face is the best one. I don’t even know which is the least objectionable one. But maybe you do. Know the best side of your own face, I mean, not mine. I’m sure Maureen did, though I think it’s a moot point. Both sides are lovely.

The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on the face, Daily Front Row advises via Tom Ford. The next step is to put a piece of white paper or a white tablecloth on the table you are sitting at. Don’t let it be seen in the frame. No need to give your secrets away. It will give you some fill and bounce.

Finally, Mr. Ford advised lots of powder. I don’t wear powder, so that’s a little tricky, but whatever. Maybe you do.

So there you are. Everything you need to know about glamorous tele-conferencing. Except maybe one thing. It occurs to me it might be simpler to lie flat on my back and hold my iPhone up in the air looking down at me. I thought this one up all by myself. Wouldn’t jowls and double chins sort of naturally roll up under your ears just like they get pushed up with a facelift? I’ll bet it could take 10 years off a person’s face.

I was discussing this online with another friend Joyce, and she was concerned that her boobs would disappear under her arms in the same way that jowls hide behind ears.

She’s absolutely correct of course. If the shot is wide enough to include the bosom, you ladies are just going to have to stand on your heads and let gravity be your friend. I hear it’s why strippers of “d’un certain âge” spend so much of their pole time inverted.

Glamour isn’t easy. If it was — as a former Miss North Carolina once told me — everybody would do it. Actually, she said beauty wasn’t easy, but I think it works both ways. We have to work with what we’ve got these days.

