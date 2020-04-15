Now is our year of Jubilee

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown -

You shall make the fiftieth year holy, and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee to you; and each of you shall return to his own property, and each of you shall return to his family. That fiftieth year shall be a jubilee to you. In it you shall not sow, neither reap that which grows of itself, nor gather from the undressed vines. For it is a jubilee; it shall be holy to you. You shall eat of its increase out of the field. In this Year of Jubilee each of you shall return to his property. – Leviticus 25:10-13, The Bible

The shutdown of the hometown and of United States gives cause to harken back to the little-known Bible story of the Jubilee.

God’s people in Old Testament times practiced a national reset every 50 years. With the beginning of the Jubilee year work stopped, debts were forgiven, slaves were freed, and property lost by forced sale or other reasons was returned to the original owner. Reminiscent of the one-day-a-week Sabbath rest, the Jubilee year called for an entire year of rest.

The Jubilee served as a lesson in personal redemption, with which people could find forgiveness and be allowed to start life with a clean slate.

Imagine practicing Jubilee in our modern, 21st Century economy. We Americans could not do it. We have too many bills to pay to take off work for a year, employers would never hire knowing they’d have to pay 52 weeks of paid vacation, and you’d never get a 30-year home mortgage with the lender knowing that Jubilee year is drawing near.

But are you so sure that we could not do it?

The COVID-19 virus is forcing America into a biblical Jubilee whether we know it or not, whether we like it or not.

The stay-at-home order that has been issued in North Carolina and elsewhere around the country are forcing many to stop work, go home to family and take stock of their lives. In biblical terms, we “return to property” (home), “return to family” (kids home from school) and “eat of its increase” (live off savings and/or use up what’s in our packed freezer or kitchen pantry).

“God takes rest seriously,” writer Hope Bolinger explained in a christianity.com column. “He doesn’t want his people to make work an idol, thinking that if they plant and harvest enough, they can provide for their needs on their own.

“In the same say, he wants us to dedicate time to step away from the computer and spend time in worship instead.”

Not even during the crises of civil and world wars have Americans stepped away and re-evaluated our lives and devotion to God as we are doing now. After 9/11 churches bulged only for about a month as shakened Americans looked for answers and comfort in the face of terrorism’s threat.

The current virus crisis will last more than a month. We’re hearing that a vaccine or other medical treatments to protect us from COVID-19 is at least a year away.

How intriguing. We’re looking at a virus crisis that will last a year. A Jubilee year. It doesn’t sound quite so bad now.

They say that this crisis will change America and our lives in ways that we cannot foresee in the heat of this moment. Office work will be converted into work from home, permanently, some predict. School work will be converted into online instruction, and calls are even out to rethink the time-honored custom of shaking hands. The Bible says “greet one another with a holy kiss,” but I don’t see us going in that direction. Suddenly, elbow bumps don’t sound so silly.

We keep being told repeatedly that we will get through this crisis. And we will.

But we will get through this crisis via a biblical principle that we’ve long ignored, but one that will serve us well.

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Stephen-Harris-2.jpg Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown