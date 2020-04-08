A lone soldier’s amazing Easter tale

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown -

First Century troops filed wearily into their torch-lit barracks like a losing 21st-Century football team, beaten down, dirty, bruised and battered. Preparation Day, as the locals called it, had been an especially long one with Roman patrols slicing their way through packed Jerusalem streets, soldiers breaking up innumerable civilian squabbles and noise, oh the constant din, the shouting, the religious chanting.

Antioch – home, provincial capital, bigger and more important – was never like this Judean mess, young Syrian recruit Antiochus thought to himself while at table with flatbread and lamb stew. Tomorrow is their holiday, he consoled himself, and things will be quiet.

Antiochus thought he’d hit the jackpot Passover morning when he got assigned barracks guard duty. But come mid-morning the grim centurion broke the air of good fortune by striding up and ordering: “Report to the Sanhedrin assembly hall. They’ve got an assignment for you.”

The soldier from Syria stood stunned as a Jewish priest told him to follow a temple contingent to a graveyard where he would be posted until further notice. A grave. He’d be guarding a grave!?

Temple police filled Antiochus in on the story as they filed out of Jerusalem and up a surrounding hill. The Judean council feared a grave raid by followers of a messiah. The Gentile did not know exactly what a messiah was, must be some kind of a rebel leader, he thought. Why the cold corpse of a rebel was so important mystified the lone Roman in the group.

Antiochus stood aloof by the sealed grave not only because of duty. Inwardly, he held silent contempt for the Judeans with their laughing and crass joking, a severe dereliction of duty had they been Romans. When the Judeans changed guards at nightfall, Antiochus ached for relief as well but none came. At least the Judeans shared their supper with him, but Antiochus still did not warm to them.

The Judeans settled in for sleep by campfire, but Antiochus still stood rigid by the tomb. He’d been trained for no sleep through the night. Sleep on duty for a Roman soldier meant not just expulsion but execution.

Through the cool night Antiochus filled his thoughts with longings of home, a warm, sunlit villa after his enlistment tenure, a wife and maybe even a family. The snoring Judeans made him think of perhaps livestock on some type of farm.

Suddenly, on the fourth and final watch of the night, a flash of light came from nowhere and yet from everywhere, and immediately the ground shook. It threw Antiochus off his feet, his lance slipping from his secure grip.

With his face unceremoniously in the dirt, Antiochus heard the Judeans yell. He looked up to see them on the run. Antiochus picked himself off the ground, brushed off the dirt and turned … to see a man in white roll the massive grave stone uphill in its secure trough, then bend down and flip it away as if it were a denarius.

“Halt!” the Roman shouted to the man or god, Antiochus did not know which. The otherworldly figure turned and gave a warm grin but said nothing. Antiochus pulled his short sword, but the tall stranger lunged, grabbed the soldier’s wrist with an iron grip and forced him to fling the sword far out of his hand. Antiochus had never felt such strength. After a moment, Antiochus beat an unRoman retreat down the path cut by the Judeans.

He ran like a frightened woman. Along the road back to the city Antiochus sat in the dirt and reviewed in his mind the coming events: telling this fantastical story to the centurion and maybe even to the prefect, Pilate, himself. Then the flogging, the ripping of his flesh till he dies. No, the soldier decided. It would be a long shot, but Antiochus determined to desert and flee back towards the sanctuary of home.

Years passed as Antiochus, sticking to the shadows in the alleys of Antioch, lived the life of an outlaw while trying to blend unnoticed into the underclass of the unlanded and homeless. Then one day he heard about free food on Sundays from an underground clan.

“Brother, is the bread and soup warming your soul as well as your belly,” said a smiling, bearded man that Antiochus took to be one of the hosts. Taking a seat, Manean proceeded to recount his former aristocratic life, the kind of which Antiochus had once dreamed.

“But now I’m a follower of Messiah,” Manean concluded.

Messiah! Antiochus had heard that word back in Jerusalem. He unwisely began spilling his own amazing story, of the tomb, of the strongman in white.

Manean’s eyes widened. He interrupted. “Do you mean you were at Messiah’s tomb?!” he almost shouted. He called out for colleagues Simon and Lucius. Soon came others, including an especially odd Cilician named Paul.

Before long Antiochus was bravely on the streets retelling the good news, the gospel, of Messiah who came out of the tomb on the first Easter. His bold story of the risen Christ helped brand the underground church with a new name: Christian.

“The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch,” the Bible says.

And though he had no Roman villa, Antiochus lived a life far richer than he had ever dreamed, preaching and ministering in the name of the one no longer in that Jerusalem tomb.

Have a happy Easter.

This fictional short story is an Easter gift.