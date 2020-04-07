Finding the silver lining

Bill Colvard Contributing Columnist -

If there is a bright side to the state of the world at this moment, it is the ingenuity and generosity that is being shown in bringing entertainment to quarantined, sheltered-in-place, bored-to-tears folks.

How can one not love all the live streams making the rounds of children singing to the accompaniment of a guitar-strumming parent? The videos of audition songs performed by kids who have been denied the final choral competition of their high school careers are as poignant and sad as they are beautiful. And who knew they had so many friends who write poetry? I certainly didn’t but I’m enjoying immensely the work they are posting online for National Poetry Month.

And let us not forget the arts organizations that are shuttered from performing — not bringing in any revenue at all — but have nonetheless pulled recorded performances out from behind the paywall of their websites to bring free entertainment to a melancholy public. Kudos to all of them. There are quite a few out there. Keep an eye peeled and you’ll quite likely find something you’d ordinarily not be able to access exactly when you have a good bit of time on your hands to enjoy it.

I did.

Last week I discovered — because I inexplicably still follow Paris Vogue on Twitter though I haven’t been in the fashion biz for 10 years — that the Paris Opera was offering streams of recorded past performances (a different one each week) in lieu of a spring season. And on the same day I discovered this intriguing tidbit, the 2019 Paris Opera Ballet production of “Swan Lake” peeped out from behind the paywall.

Have you ever sat on the bed in your underwear and a scroungy bathrobe with a half-formed tear hovering in the corner of your eye for two hours straight because the spectacle on your television set was just too beautiful for your brain to process?

I have.

This “Swan Lake” was so stunningly beautiful that before the opening titles had disappeared from the screen, that misbegotten tear welled up in my eye, and as the beauty only intensified over the course of the evening, it never went away. So I just sat there, glassy-eyed and glued to the screen, grinning like a fool until the final credits. (Except for one brief interlude that we’ll get to in a moment.)

In anticipation of this grand and glorious event, I had popped the cork on a bottle of store-brand Prosecco left over from New Year’s Eve, but had unfortunately left the iced-down bubbly in the kitchen, When my Champagne flute was empty, I didn’t even zip to the kitchen for a quick refill because I couldn’t figure out how to pause the streaming. (The website navigation was in French, naturally, and my French is woefully weak, as we will also address shortly.) If that ballet were a book, its ability to make me forego the vino so as not to miss the tiniest milli-second of its magnificence would be your jacket blurb right there.

I didn’t think it could get any better until Odile, the Black Swan, and her vampy saunter stole Prince Siegfried’s attention from all the tastefully attired dancers in their ashes-of-roses mousseline gowns. Now there was a girl who knew how to work the power of a basic black tutu and a well-turned ankle.

But then she disappointed me with only 28 fouettes. Fouettes, for those not a fan of ballet in general and “Swan Lake” in particular, are turns which are completed one after the other with one foot never touching the ground throughout the entire sequence. The ballerina playing Odile is expected to do 32 of them in rapid succession, a feat widely considered to be the hardest technical move in the entire Classical repertoire. Somehow, the non-weight-bearing leg provides the propulsion for all those turns and, ideally, the ballerina ends up in the same place on the stage as she started, though I have seen a few spin erratically from one end of a huge stage to the other like drunken tops, and more than once feared the poor girl was going to wind up in the percussion section of the orchestra pit before it was all over.

Male dancers also perform fouettes from time to time, but not en pointe nor so many. As is the case with Fred and Ginger, the ladies have a harder time of it, but at least in ballet, they get credit for the extra effort.

I expect my full 32 fouettes from a first-rate ballet company’s Odile, and so I counted them the other night. Out loud and in French. Well, I counted the first ten in French but had to switch to English when my knowledge of the language of Proust grew sketchy. It’s not inconceivable that I missed a few during the language malfunction, but I’m pretty sure there were only 28. And I was sorely disappointed, though I shortly got over it. As Misty Copeland (she of the mere 16 fouettes on her American Ballet Theater debut as Odile), has said repeatedly, It’s more about quality than quantity. My bathrobe and I agree, and besides, she’ll get there eventually if she hasn’t already. There’s nothing that girl can’t do, but I digress. That’s another story for another time.

Decades ago, during the last gasp of the Soviet empire, I saw “Swan Lake” for the first time when the Kirov Ballet stopped by Lincoln Center on a US tour. I scored cheap seats on the 4th or 5th tier, and sneaked down in the elevator to the Dress Circle for champagne during the intermissions (which underscores how much I value champagne as an accompaniment to ballet). Joining me in the nosebleed section was a balcony full of Russian emigres who, like me, couldn’t afford a better seat, but unlike me and the rest of the Americans present, treated ballet as a sporting event, also something I was seeing for the first time.

When the prima ballerina began the famous 32 fouettes at the conclusion of Act III, the Russians all sprang to their feet and counted each one, loudly and in Russian, pumping their fists in the air as the lovely ballerina dutifully twirled. When she hit the magic number, cheering erupted of a volume and intensity that would eclipse the cheering for a last-second 60-yard Hail Mary pass whose prayer was answered, as my friend and colleague Jeff Linville has described an equivalent football moment.

Anyway, “Swan Lake” has been my favorite ballet ever since, and I always count the fouettes, out loud and, whenever my linguistic skills permit, in the language of the performing company.

But I have to admit, when not sitting in the cheap seats with a bunch of Russian expats, such behavior can elicit some harsh looks. Many a lorgnette has been wagged at me over the years, but my goodness, it’s fun.

I’ll say this about social isolation. It cuts down on judgmental snobbery from strangers. All I had to deal with last Monday was a little side eye from my chihuahua who would never behave in such an undignified manner — overwhelmed by overwhelming beauty or not.

Social isolation has its upside

