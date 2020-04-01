Chatham Mill to be rebuilt April 1st

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown -

Exciting news is coming out of the old Chatham estate in Klondike. Builders there say they’re in talks to rebuild the old Chatham Mill in downtown Elkin.

At one time Chatham Manufacturing Co. was the pride of Elkin and the Yadkin Valley. At its peak it employed more than 3,000, a workforce that at the time equaled the population of Elkin. The mill’s roots go back to before the beginning of the town, to the first cotton mill built on Big Elkin Creek in 1847.

The old mill’s 1916 building has been razed. Once debris is cleared and the virus has passed, the stage will be set to rebuild the mill bigger and better than ever and put Elkin back on the map.

“It would be a massive project, but we’re eager to get started,” said a contractor at the Shaw home addition project in State Road who spoke on condition of not being identified.

Now at this point I want to remind all of you what day it is. Today is April 1. Today is April Fools’ Day.

So … be honest now, did I have ya’ll going?

There have been some great April Fools’ gags over the years. In 1957 the British Broadcasting Corp. aired a video purporting to show how the Swiss harvested spaghetti from trees. In 1962 Swedish TV, broadcasting in black-and-white, demonstrated how to watch TV in color by placing a nylon stocking in front of the screen. In 1976 British astronomer Sir Patrick Moore told a radio audience that a unique alignment of Jupiter and Pluto would allow people to float if they jumped in the air at precisely 9:47 a.m. In 1998 Boston disc jockeys Opie and Anthony said on the radio that the mayor had been killed in a car wreck. They got fired.

Now, how does my gag compare? Hope it’s a moment of comic relief from all of the virus woes.

My old college newspaper one time produced an entire front page of bogus April Fools’ Day stories. I read a couple before I got suspicious. I opened the paper to see the regular part of the paper printed back page to page 2 upside down.

During my newspaper career I always wanted to pull off something like that but never had the opportunity.

Till now.

I had a front-row seat for my favorite hometown April Fools’ joke. After I started school, Mom decided to get a job after years out of the labor market. Her last job had been at Walker’s five-and-dime store on West Main Street in Elkin before she quit to birth me.

When she learned in the early 1960s that a new factory was coming to town, Sunbeam, that would assemble electric shavers, Mom excitedly applied. The Elkin Tribune at the time published a photo of a line of applicants that stretched from the old city hall on Market Street all the way around Davidson Cheverolet/of late Habitat ReStore and down Bridge Street.

Mom came home and waited anxiously for a phone call to learn if she had been hired. She was on edge. After a day or two, Mom and I came in the house, and Dad handed her a slip of paper with a phone number. He said Sunbeam had called. She anxiously dialed.

I’ll never forget the look on her face. Dad had given her the phone number for Dial-A-Prayer. He laughed himself silly.

Mom did get the job and worked at Sunbeam as one of its senior assembliers for more than a decade, mostly in the factory off Highway 268 East that now is occupied by Candle Corporation of America.

I never came up with an April Fools’ prank to match Dad’s.

Until maybe now.

For the record. No, Chatham Mill is not going to be rebuilt. I was pulling your leg.

But I suspect I’ve given some folks a whopper of an idea today. Go for it. Tell ‘em it’s in The Tribune.

And have a fun April Fools’ Day.

