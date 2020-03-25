Going Dutch on TV in the hometown

Stephen Harris Back in the Hometown -

Gee, I was only kidding when I made that smart-aleck remark on this page on New Year’s Day about having more TV news crews prowling around here in the hometown.

But before the month was out I got a call from another crew. This time the call came from RTL Nieuws (News), Holland’s lone commercial TV network. (There’s also Dutch public TV).

Someone there had seen my appearance on an Arab TV news show last summer, and the Dutch wanted in on the action, too.

So what did I know about going Dutch? Not much.

Well, a great-grandmother of mine who lived in Traphill was named Hinson, a Dutch name. My Weaker Vessel bought a pair of monogrammed wooden shoes one time when we made a brief stop in Holland, Mich. About the only other thing that I knew about the Dutch was that they had some good painters, but those guys didn’t do houses.

When I tried to look up RTL Nieuws on the internet beforehand, most everything was in Dutch. I didn’t learn much.

So here we go again, I thought, as middle-aged, gentlemanly producer Erik Mouthaan, based in New York City since 2006, and cameraman Roel Van Hees from Amsterdam pulled up at the Heritage Center in downtown Elkin earlier this month.

I took them to the Chatham Mill demolition site and reviewed our textile heritage and the region’s economic changes. “Chatham Mill was Elkin and Elkin was Chatham,” I began on camera. “You can’t exaggerate how intertwined they were.”

Van Hees had requested beforehand to speak with a college student as well, so fellow State Road resident Leah Cockerham of UNC-Greensboro joined us. The Dutchmen wanted to record on the same spot, at church, that the Arab TV crew had chosen. Leah and I shared our insights on small-town living, values, morality, religion and the rural-urban divide. Leah thoughtfully contrasted her experiences here to college life in the big city.

At the end, the mannerly TV newsmen asked about President Trump but not to the extent as did the previous TV news producer.

Last April, an Al Jazeera TV producer from New York City had come from Charlotte after asking folks there about politics. Apparently, Bob Abeshouse had wanted a contrasting – and presumably conservative – view up here in the hills. He’d seen on the internet my “Hometown” column on Wilkes County’s hillbilly reputation, was intrigued and contacted me.

What a coincidence. Mouthaan and Van Hees similarly flew into Charlotte and visited polling sites and talked to voters there during the Super Tuesday primary before heading up here.

I resisted the temptation to just hand him a copy of last year’s show.

No, I’m happy to talk to TV folks in the spirit of Southern hospitality. It’s a rare opportunity to show the world something of who we are and what we are about. We should welcome the world to come and hear from us, learn from us and share a little time with us. In a celebrity-driven society, we too often gripe about how nobody pays any attention to us regular folks. Now, though just for an instant, they will – at least in Europe.

“We are very interested in the U.S.,” Mouthaan told me during a truck ride around town. Not only are the Dutch interested because of America’s supreme stature in the world, he said, but are particularly interested in our culture and movies. “The (U.S.) election is a big story,” he added.

His impression after so many years here is that we Americans are very open and stand ready to share our views.

“Americans have a story,” Mouthaan said. “They know what they want to say. And Americans are very good at presenting themselves.”

The Dutchman said he is considering settling in America; he likes it that much.

Repeatedly during a four-hour tour the city-dwelling newsmen remarked on the beauty of our countryside and the charm of our downtown. Van Hees excitedly recorded a fiery red sunset.

The tour concluded with Live at Five at Reeves Theater where singer Josh Daniel treated our guests to a song about North Carolina barbecue. “If you want to start an argument in North Carolina, start talking about barbecue,” I had told Mouthaan by coincidence just moments before.

From here, the pair drove to Chesapeake Bay to sail with fishermen and then to New Orleans.

Holland will hear from us starting in late September in a six-part, weekly documentary series about America and the issues we’re facing. It’ll serve as a lead-up to RTL reporting on the U.S. election. The Dutch-language shows won’t be available here. I’ll have to let you know about them.

In the meantime, I’d better prepare. Spreek je Nederlands (do you speak Dutch)?

