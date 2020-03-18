To the Editor:

JFK’s ‘Profiles in Courage’ can now be renamed ‘Profiles in Corruption’, as a descriptor of the modern Democrat Party. In an excess of cynicism, the Party seems about to nominate a confused Party hack: angry, frustrated, perhaps senile, Mr Biden has recently become obscene. Easily evoked anger and frequent forgetfulness are sometimes early signs of dementia, and it is understandable that the Democrat leadership limits his live-TV time. Some say that Joe will be the perfect puppet President, assuring the crooked Democrat leaders continued power. But what his nomination will really indicate is his Party’s total disregard for US national welfare, and contempt for American citizens.

Richard Merlo

Elkin