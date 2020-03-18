Jonesville’s mayor should resign

To the Editor:

Gene Pardue is arguably the most powerful person in Jonesville. He alone holds the gavel. As mayor, he has the most influence and responsibility for what happens in this town. I question his leadership over the following items:

– no final vote taken regarding the regrading of the intersection at Oak St. and N. Jonesville Blvd. almost one and one half years after receiving a petition containing approximately 100 names to do so

-no action taken to cover the foundation openings on a Williams St. house where foxes have been reported entering and exiting four years after complaints being filed by neighbors

-no admonishment given to the town resident after her extremely rude and out-of-order comment “That’s the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard in my life” was made at the Oct. 2019 meeting

-failure to notify me that numerous complaints had been filed against me by Oak St. residents

-failure to inform me that Tracy Wall was presenting a petition against me at the Oct. 2019 meeting

-requiring me to attend a town council meeting withour being told why

-failing to hold a requested revote on my dumping permit due to a board member’s absence when the original vote was taken

-failing to act on my request for the town board to consider an ethics policy to prevent the blatant nepotism shown when board member Tracy Wall repeatedly made the motions to prevent renewal of my dumping permit in support of his mother-in-law’s complaint against me

-failure to comprehend the inconsistency and contradiction in the Dumping Permit he signed for my project in October 2018

-failure to apologize on behalf of the board to the Oak St. residents for excess truck traffic on their street during 2018

As our town mayor, I call on Mr. Pardue to either lead or get out of the way.

David Sturgill

Jonesville